Russia to close Moscow bureau of CBC News in retaliation
Russian foreign ministry says it will cancel journalists' visas
Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday said it was closing the Moscow bureau of the CBC and withdrawing visas and accreditation from the public broadcaster's journalists, after Canada banned Russian state TV station Russia Today (new window).
With regret we continue to notice open attacks on the Russian media from the countries of the so-called collective West who call themselves civilized, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters.
A decision has been taken to make retaliatory, I underscore retaliatory, measures in relation to the actions of Canada: the closure of the Moscow bureau of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, including the annulation of the accreditations and visas of their journalists.
Guy Faulconbridge (new window) · Thomson Reuters ·