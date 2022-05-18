Russia to close Moscow bureau of CBC News in retaliation

With regret we continue to notice open attacks on the Russian media from the countries of the so-called collective West who call themselves civilized, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters.

A decision has been taken to make retaliatory, I underscore retaliatory, measures in relation to the actions of Canada: the closure of the Moscow bureau of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, including the annulation of the accreditations and visas of their journalists.

More to come.

Guy Faulconbridge (new window) · Thomson Reuters ·