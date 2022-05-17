Regular travel and current public health measures can’t coexist: Canadian Airports Council

The council blames COVID-19 protocols and has called on the federal government to do away with random tests and public health questions at customs to ease the serious delays passengers face when they arrive in Canada.

The extra steps mean it takes four times longer to process people as they arrive than it did before the pandemic, said the council's interim president Monette Pasher. That was fine when people weren't travelling, she said, but now it's become a serious problem.

We're seeing that we clearly cannot have these public health requirements and testing at our borders as we get back to regular travel, she said.

The situation is particularly bad at Canada's largest airport, Toronto Pearson International, where passengers on 120 flights were held in their planes Sunday waiting for their turn to get in line for customs.

Sometimes the wait is 20 minutes, while at other times it's over an hour, Pasher said.

Airports are simply not designed for customs to be such a lengthy process, she said, and the space is not available to accommodate people. The airport is also not the right place for COVID-19 tests, she said, especially since tests are rarely required in the community.

Getting back to regular travel with these health protocols and testing in place, the two can't coexist without a significant pressure and strain on our system, Pasher said.

Govt. working on delays, minister's office says

In a statement issued to CBC News, a spokesperson for Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra said the government is trying to address the delays.

We are pleased that Canadians are excited to get back to travelling and we know there is more work to do as the sector continues its recovery. We will continuing working hard with airports, CATSA (Canadian Air Transport Security Authority), and airlines so that the travel industry can bounce back, the statement reads.

Specifically, the government is hoping more screening personnel will address the delays and has set up a committee to investigate the problem.

Transport Canada has worked with CATSA to develope a plan to increase the number of screening officers at passenger screening checkpoints, the statement says.

Transport Canada also created the Airport Operations Recovery Committee. With participants from the largest airlines and airports, as well as CATSA, the committee is investigating causes and recommending solutions to address airport wait times.

The statement pushed back on a rumour, posted on Twitter, that the federal government asked airlines to reduce their schedules in response to the congestion.

We can confirm that our Government has never asked, and will not be asking, airlines to cut back on their flight schedules, it said.

Public health measures have scaled up and down over the course of the pandemic as waves of the virus have come and gone. Right now, they are the least restrictive they have been in months, with vaccinated travellers being tested only on a random basis.

Still, the requirements are out of step with peer countries, said Conservative transport critic Melissa Lantsman. She said she wants to know why the Canadian government is acting on advice that is different from the advice used by other countries.

We're effectively taking the government at their word that they are receiving advice and that they are acting on it, but they haven't shared any of that with the Canadian public, she said.

She said the lengthy delays at the airports send a negative message to travellers and she worries about the impact it will have on Canadian tourism as the industry struggles to get on its feet this season after the pandemic lull.

It tells you to go elsewhere, that we're not open for business, she said.

Laura Osman (new window)· The Canadian Press with files from the CBC's Richard Raycraft