  1. Home
  2. Society
  3. Beliefs & Religions

Me, the Muslim next door

Un homme marchant à gauche sur le trottoir et portant un t-shirt beige tient la main d'un enfant, qui marche au centre du trottoir. Une femme portant un hijab rouge, marche à droite sur le trottoir et tient la main d'un second enfant.

«Me, the Muslim Next Door» is a bilingual, audiovisual documentary that provides a platform for young Canadian Muslims to speak for themselves

Photo: Radio-Canada

RCI

(This article was first published in 2018)

Muslims are constantly in the news in Canada, but unfortunately, often in the context of controversy. How does this affect young Canadian Muslims opinions about themselves, their community and others?

"Me, the Muslim Next Door" is a bilingual, audiovisual documentary that provides a platform for young Canadian Muslims to speak for themselves on life issues such as love, religion, culture, politics, community, and family.

We invite you, through 24 capsules totaling more than 120 minutes of video material, to go beyond stereotypes and discover the daily lives and testimonies of seven young Canadian Muslims living in Montreal and Toronto: Dania, Eduardo, Jamilla, Laila, Mehdi, Rizwan and Suad.

I - Dania Suleman

A woman looking at the camera.

Click on the title to watch the episode.

Photo: RCI

II - Eduardo Alves Dos Anjos

A man outside in the winter, smiling at the camera.

Click on the title to watch the episode.

Photo: RCI

III - Jamilla Mohamud

A woman smiling at the camera with a green background.

Click on the title to watch the episode.

Photo: RCI / Mark Fiorani

IV- Laila Sherdel and El Mehdi Zerouali Ouariti

A woman and a man sitting on a couch.

Click on the title to watch the episode.

Photo: RCI

V -Rizwan Mohammad

A man and a kid reading in a library.

Click on the title to watch the episode.

Photo: RCI / Mark Fiorani

VI- Suad Saher Bushnaq

A woman smiling at the camera.

Click on the title to watch the episode.

Photo: RCI / Mark Fiorani

Headlines