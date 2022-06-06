"Me, the Muslim Next Door" is a bilingual, audiovisual documentary that provides a platform for young Canadian Muslims to speak for themselves on life issues such as love, religion, culture, politics, community, and family.

We invite you, through 24 capsules totaling more than 120 minutes of video material, to go beyond stereotypes and discover the daily lives and testimonies of seven young Canadian Muslims living in Montreal and Toronto: Dania, Eduardo, Jamilla, Laila, Mehdi, Rizwan and Suad.

I - Dania Suleman

Click on the title to watch the episode. Photo: RCI

II - Eduardo Alves Dos Anjos

Click on the title to watch the episode. Photo: RCI

III - Jamilla Mohamud

Click on the title to watch the episode. Photo: RCI / Mark Fiorani

IV- Laila Sherdel and El Mehdi Zerouali Ouariti

Click on the title to watch the episode. Photo: RCI

V -Rizwan Mohammad

Click on the title to watch the episode. Photo: RCI / Mark Fiorani

VI- Suad Saher Bushnaq