Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained

Natural Resources Canada says the average price in Toronto on Tuesday for regular gasoline crept up to just slightly under $2 a litre, while the average across Canada hit 197.4 cents per litre for an all-time high.

The Canada-wide average price inched up slightly from 197.1 cents per litre on Monday, while prices are up more that twelve cents from a week ago.

In Vancouver, prices averaged about $2.23 a litre, and in Edmonton the average was just under $1.30 a litre.

Gasoline prices have spiked as oil tops US$100 a barrel, in part because of supply disruptions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The higher prices also come as the re-opening of the economy has led to high demand for gasoline that refiners have limited capacity to meet.

The Canadian Press