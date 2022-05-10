Lithuania joins Canada in recognizing Russia’s actions in Ukraine as genocide

German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock visited a mass grave in Bucha (new window) and pledged the international community would hold to account those responsible for "the worst crimes imaginable."

The website RuTube, essentially a Russian version of YouTube, is down for a second day after a cyberattack.

The head of the UN human rights monitoring mission said the death toll in Ukraine is likely considerably higher (new window) than the official number, which sits at 3,381 civilians killed.

The UN's top human rights body will hold a special session this week to discuss the worsening human rights situation in the country stemming from Russian aggression.

The Ukrainian military said Russia fired seven missiles at the port city of Odesa, killing one person.

Intense fighting continues in Ukraine's east, where Russia has refocused its efforts.

Ukrainian troops are making a final stand at a steel plant in Mariupol (new window), the last remaining stronghold in the strategic port city of Mariupol.

Lithuania's parliament has voted unanimously to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine as "genocide" and "terrorism," two weeks after a similar move by Canadian lawmakers.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte co-sponsored the motion, which listed off evidence of suspected war crimes, including the deliberate killing of civilians, mass rape, forcible relocation of Ukrainian citizens to Russia and the destruction of economic infrastructure and cultural sites.

Lithuania also called for an international tribunal, modelled after the Nuremberg trials after the Second World War.

Later this week, the United Nations' top human rights body is expected to hold a special session to discuss the worsening human rights situation on the ground.

U.S. President Joe Biden has previously said he believed the invasion of Ukraine amounted to genocide but that he would leave it up to lawyers to make a final determination.

Moscow denies targeting civilians and describes its invasion as a "special military operation," which Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed on the West, NATO and hostilities from Ukraine.

Russia attacks with 'the dagger'

On Monday, a barrage of attacks slammed Ukraine's strategically placed port city of Odesa after Putin marked his country's biggest patriotic holiday without being able to boast of any major battlefield successes.

The Ukrainian military said Russian forces fired seven missiles at Odesa, hitting a shopping centre and a warehouse. One person was killed and five were wounded.

The Centre for Defence Strategies, a Ukrainian think-tank tracking the war, said that during the attack a Russian supersonic bomber fired three hypersonic missiles. It identified the weapons used as Kinzhal, or "Dagger," hypersonic air-to-surface missiles.

The Kinzhal can fly at five times the speed of sound. Using advanced guided missiles allows Russia to fire from aircraft at a distance without being in Ukrainian air space and exposed to potential anti-aircraft fire.

UN says death toll considerably higher

According to the latest update (new window) from the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, 3,381 civilians have been killed and 3,680 injured in Ukraine since the invasion began at 4 a.m. on Feb. 24.

But the head of the UN human rights monitoring mission, Matilda Bogner, said the death toll is believed to be considerably higher than official records show.

Bogner said the mission had received reports that more than 300 men, women and children were unlawfully killed in Bucha during the Russian occupation.

The World Health Organization's European chief has also released sobering numbers, reporting some 200 attacks in Ukraine on health-care facilities and estimating that at least 3,000 people have died in the country due to a lack of access to treatments for chronic diseases.

German diplomat describes Bucha horrors

On Tuesday, German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock visited a mass gravesite in Bucha. Baerbock is the first member of the German government to travel to Ukraine since the start of the war.

She pledged that the international community would hold to account those responsible, saying that "the worst crimes imaginable" had been perpetrated in Bucha.

"Nobody can take away the pain [of the survivors]," she said. "But we can ensure there is justice."

Witnesses have described how Russian soldiers targeted civilians seemingly at random, leaving their bodies lying on the street after their withdrawal from the region on March 31.

Speaking to reporters at a damaged church, Baerbock said she heard accounts from those who had lost loved ones during the occupation, including people killed in a supermarket while they were shopping, and the story of how a woman and her two children were shot dead while trying to flee.

Cyberattacks target Russian sites

The websites of state-owned companies and news websites have fallen under sporadic hacking efforts since Russia invaded Ukraine.

RuTube, a Russian video platform similar to YouTube, is down for a second day following a cyberattack that started as the country commemorated Victory Day, a holiday marking Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

"Someone really wanted to prevent RuTube from showing the Victory Day parade and celebratory fireworks," RuTube said. "It is not a sin to remember the battles our guys won. The battle for RuTube continues."

In a separate incident on Monday, Russian satellite television menus were hacked to show messages to viewers in Moscow about events in Ukraine, including, "You have blood on your hands," according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.

Intense fighting continues in the east

Ukrainian officials announced on Tuesday that the bodies of 44 civilians had been found in the rubble of a five-storey building in the northeast, which was was destroyed in an attack weeks ago.

The building collapsed in March in Izyum, in the Kharkiv region. The area has been under sustained Russian attack since the beginning of the war.

In he southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders are still holed up at a steel plant, where they're making a final stand.

Ukrainian officials are now saying around 100 civilians still remain trapped at the Azovstal steel mill, despite (new window)

earlier reports (new window) that all the women, children and older adults had been rescued.

After unexpectedly fierce resistance forced the Kremlin to abandon its effort to storm Kyiv more than a month ago, Moscow's forces have concentrated on capturing the Donbas, Ukraine's eastern industrial region.

But the fighting there has been a back-and-forth, village-by-village slog. Some analysts suggested Putin might declare the fighting a war, not just a "special military operation," and order a nationwide mobilization and a call-up of reserves to fight an extended conflict.

