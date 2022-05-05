[Report] Over 267,000 people have received Canadian Permanent Residency in 2021 so far

It was feared the goal would not be achieved due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, but the Ministry is fairly confident about achieving this year’s target. Canada’s aim is to provide PR to 411,000 individuals in 2022 and 421,000 in 2023. In January, 24,675 people received their Canadian PR, while 45,040 received theirs in September.

Most recipients are of Indian origin

Totalling 80,455, the largest number of PR recipients come from India.

Based on the number of recipients, China and the Philippines come in second and third place, respectively. The Government of Canada launched the TR to PR program on May 6, giving 90,000 men and women working in health and other fields the opportunity to apply for permanent residency. The program ended on November 5.

Struggling to meet refugee target number

Canada wants to accept 81,000 new refugees by the end of 2021, but this may not be achievable. More than 7,800 government-assisted refugees have been welcomed so far, well below the government’s target of 12,500.

Canada’s target for privately sponsored refugees is 22,500, but only 4,500 have arrived in the country.

Bashar Jazmati, his wife Noor and their daughter Julia in Kuwait, where they have been waiting for years for news on their application to come to Canada as refugees. Photo: (Submitted by Heidi Honegger)

Canada has also accepted 40,000 permanent residency applications through the Parents and Grandparents Program. The Ministry of Immigration had promised to give PR to 10,000 those who applied in 2020 and 30,000, in 2021. However, most people did not like the lottery system.

To obtain Canadian PR, many skilled workers from other countries apply directly under the Express Entry system and other programs. With Express entry, points are allotted for age, education, work experience, etc. Those who have worked in Canada can apply under the Canadian Experience Class, while individuals from other countries can do so through the Express Entry Federal Skilled Program.

Applicants who applied under the Federal Skilled Program are worried

Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, flights were grounded and only those able to apply to the Canadian Experience Class got PR this year. No draws were held for the Federal Skilled Program. As confirmed, the last draw for the Federal Skilled Program was held in December 2020.

Quebec’s Roxham Road crossing reopens for asylum seekers in Canada

Foreign Students who have completed their studies in Canada will also be able to obtain a work permit

Gagandeep Singh, who applied for Express Entry into Canada from India, said, due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, Canada has not held a draw for the Federal Skilled Program in a long time. Many people’s IELTS has also expired. The Canadian Immigration Ministry should think about us as well.

The merit score also went down to 75 as the draw for PR, held in February, included only those who had applied to the Canadian Experience Class, under the Express Entry. Usually, 3,500 to 4,000 names are drawn, but this time about 27,000 individuals were given a chance to apply for PR. Normally, the merit score required is above 450. As a result, this draw and the TR to PR program have boosted 2021 targets.

Educated in Canada, Amanpreet Kaur, who is of Punjabi descent and holds PR, says that this time, the low merit score helped many students in the draw get a chance to apply for PR. She said the higher scores previously required prevented many getting that opportunity, but not this time around.

