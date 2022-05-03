Ukrainian fighters say Russian forces storm Mariupol steel plant as civilians remain trapped

Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, said the Russians were mounting a heavy assault with the support of armoured vehicles and tanks, with attempts to land troops from boats and a large number of infantry.

The Azov regiment is a far-right armed group that was folded into Ukraine's National Guard after Russia's first invasion in 2014.

We'll do everything that's possible to repel the assault, but we're calling for urgent measures to evacuate the civilians that remain inside the plant and to bring them safely, Palamar said on the messaging app Telegram.

He added that throughout the night, the plant was hit with naval artillery fire and airstrikes. Two civilian women were killed and 10 civilians were wounded, he said.

A family arrives at a reception centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Monday. Thousands of Ukrainians continue to leave Russian-occupied areas. Photo: The Associated Press / Francisco Seco

Earlier Tuesday, Mariupol patrol police chief Mykhailo Vershinin was quoted by Ukrainian television as saying that the Russian military have started to storm the plant in several places.

Denys Shlega, a commander of a brigade of Ukraine's National Guard also at Azovstal, also said the enemy is trying to storm the Azovstal plant with significant forces using armoured vehicles.

The number of Ukrainian fighters holed up inside was unclear, but the Russians estimated the number at 2,000 weeks ago, and there were reports that 500 were wounded.

A few hundred civilians also remained there, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The assault began almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military not to storm the plant to finish off the defenders but to seal it off.

Civilian convoy reaches safer city

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Nations confirmed that 127 civilians evacuated from the plant and a nearby town over the weekend had arrived in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Osnat Lubriani, the UN's humanitarian co-ordinator for Ukraine, said Tuesday that those evacuated included 101 people who could finally leave the bunkers below the Azovstal steelworks and see the daylight after two months.

Another 58 people joined the convoy in Manhush, a town on the outskirts of Mariupol.

Today, we brought people safely to Zaporizhzhia, Lubriani said. However, I worry that there may be more civilians who remain trapped.

WATCH | Ukrainian civilians reach safety from bombed Mariupol steel plant - WARNING: This video contains graphic footage

The evacuees were receiving humanitarian assistance, including health and psychological care, from the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross and partner agencies after arriving in Zaporizhzhia.

Some of the evacuees opted to be dropped off before arriving in the city, which is in government-controlled territory, Lubriani said in a statement.

Mariupol vital to Russia's renewed war effort

After failing to take Kyiv in the early weeks of the war, Russia withdrew some of its forces and then said it would switch its focus to Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas.

Mariupol lies in the region, and its capture would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops for fighting elsewhere in the Donbas.

A man looks at his daughter as they arrive at a reception centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo: The Associated Press / Francisco Seco

Michael Carpenter, U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said Monday that the U.S. believes the Kremlin also will recognize the southern city of Kherson as an independent republic. Neither move would be recognized by the United States or its allies, he said.

Russia is planning to hold sham referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that would try to add a veneer of democratic or electoral legitimacy and attach the entities to Russia, Carpenter said. He also said there were signs that Russia would engineer an independence vote in Kherson.

Mayors and local legislators there have been abducted, internet and cellphone service has been severed and a Russian school curriculum will soon be imposed, Carpenter said. Ukraine's government says Russia has introduced its ruble as currency there.

City pounded to rubble

As many as 100,000 people overall may still be in Mariupol, which had a prewar population of more than 400,000. Russian forces have pounded much of the city into rubble, trapping civilians with little food, water, heat or medicine.

Some Mariupol residents left on their own, often in damaged private cars.

People wait in a car to be processed upon their arrival at a reception centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo: The Associated Press / Francisco Seco

As sunset approached on Monday, Mariupol resident Yaroslav Dmytryshyn rattled up to a reception centre in Zaporizhzhia in a car with a back seat full of youngsters and two signs taped to the back window: Children and Little ones.

I can't believe we survived, he said, looking worn but in good spirits after two days on the road.

There is no Mariupol whatsoever, he said. Someone needs to rebuild it, and it will take millions of tons of gold. He said they lived just across the railroad tracks from the steel plant. Ruined, he said. The factory is gone completely.

'We could see the rockets flying'

Anastasiia Dembytska, who took advantage of the ceasefire to leave with her daughter, nephew and dog, said she could see the steelworks from her window, when she dared to look.

We could see the rockets flying and clouds of smoke over the plant, she said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Greek state television that remaining civilians in the steel plant were afraid to board buses, fearing they would be taken to Russia. He said the UN assured him they could go to areas his government controls.

More than 1 million people, including nearly 200,000 children, have been taken from Ukraine to Russia, Russia's Defence Ministry said Monday, according to state-owned news agency TASS.

Defence Ministry official Mikhail Mizintsev said that number included 11,550 people, including 1,847 children, in the previous 24 hours, without the participation of the Ukrainian authorities.

220 children killed, Zelensky says

Those civilians were evacuated to the territory of the Russian Federation from the dangerous regions of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, and other parts of Ukraine, according to the report. No details were provided.

Zelensky said Monday that at least 220 Ukrainian children have been killed by the Russian army since the war began in late February, and 1,570 educational institutions have been destroyed or damaged.

Failing to seize Kyiv, the capital, Russian President Vladimir Putin shifted his focus to the Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014.

WATCH | EU holds crisis talks on Russian oil ban, U.S. vows further support to Ukraine:

