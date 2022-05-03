Guy Lafleur remembered as Quebec holds national funeral for hockey icon

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Lafleur, who captured five Stanley Cup titles and was a hockey hero in Quebec long before his NHL playing days, died after a series of prolonged health issues, including lung cancer. He was 70.

The funeral for the man known affectionately as le Démon Blond will begin at 11 a.m. ET at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal.

CBC will be carrying the ceremonies live, with English translation, in the livestream above.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault are among the dignitaries attending. A spokesperson for the Montreal Canadiens has also confirmed that close to 100 fans gathered outside the church will be allowed in.

The ceremony follows two days of public visitations at the Bell Centre, where thousands lined up for hours for a chance to pay their respects.

WATCH | Thousands of fans paid their respects to Guy Lafleur in Montreal:

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Here's how you can follow along:

On TV: CBC News Network will be live from the Mary Queen of the World Cathedral Tuesday morning as of 8 a.m. A network special following the ceremony, with live translation, will begin at 10 a.m. Local programming in Montreal will continue the coverage throughout the day.

On Digital: The CBC News Network special will be available on the CBC Montreal website as a livestream, starting at 10 a.m. ET. The special will also be available live on CBC Gem and on the CBC Montreal and CBC News Facebook pages.

On Radio: A Montreal radio special will run on 88.5 FM — and across the stations of the Quebec Community Network —on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET, hosted by Shawn Apel and co-hosted by Shawn Lyons, including live updates from the scene from local reporters.