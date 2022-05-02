Ontario reports 1,432 COVID-19 hospitalizations, no new deaths

It's the first time in nearly a month that no new deaths linked to the virus were reported in the province.

There were 1,423 patients testing positive for the virus in hospitals, the Ministry of Health said, which is an increase of 13 from the day before.

A total of 211 people with the illness were being treated in ICUs, an increase of 24 from Sunday. Ninety of those in ICUs are breathing with the help of ventilators.

It is important to note that not all hospitals report data over the weekend.

Figures reported on Sundays and Mondays are often lower than actual as some hospitals do not submit data on weekends. Photo: Ontario Ministry of Health/CBC

Limited laboratory testing confirmed an additional 1,275 cases of COVID-19, down from 2,243 new cases confirmed Sunday and 2,799 new cases confirmed Saturday. Daily case numbers in Ontario are considered a drastic undercount of how many positive tests are actually occurring in the province, as PCR testing is limited to select groups.

The test positivity rate was 14 per cent, down from 14.7 per cent on the previous day.

The province's total COVID-linked death toll currently stands at 12,842.

