Making music and breaking barriers from St. Kitts to Winnipeg

Robert J. Hobson, a.k.a. Bobby J, has done just that, with a song in his heart and in the studio.

The music icon got his start learning the drums as a teen in the Caribbean island of St. Kitts. Decades later, he's still making music in his Winnipeg home — music that's making the charts in the U.K.

Odeyemi sat down with Hobson to learn the secrets of his success and the joy he exudes.

WATCH | Ayo Odeyemi talks to Bobby J about his musical journey:

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

CBC News