Making music and breaking barriers from St. Kitts to Winnipeg
'Winnipeg, I found was very accepting to me,' says Bobby J, who celebrates diversity with Caribbean beat
CBC community reporter Ayo Odeyemi set out to find and share the untold stories of — Odeyemi's phrase for Black Canadians who have « distinguished themselves and excelled, while breaking boundaries and protocols in the history of friendly Manitoba.« Africanadians » »
Robert J. Hobson, a.k.a.
Bobby J, has done just that, with a song in his heart and in the studio.
The music icon got his start learning the drums as a teen in the Caribbean island of St. Kitts. Decades later, he's still making music in his Winnipeg home — music that's making the charts in the U.K.
Odeyemi sat down with Hobson to learn the secrets of his success and the joy he exudes.
WATCH | Ayo Odeyemi talks to Bobby J about his musical journey:
CBC News