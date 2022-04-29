4 cadets dead after incident at Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.

The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, according to the department, but no details have been released about what happened.

Frontenac Paramedics said there were four patients treated at the scene, but none of them were taken to hospital.

The Royal Military College (RMC) is located in the western section of Canadian Forces Base Kingston, which sits just east of downtown Kingston across Kingston Harbour.

This loss is felt across the RMC community and we extend our deepest condolences to all our members, their families, and their friends during this difficult time, a spokesperson for the Department of National Defence wrote in an email Friday.

RMC's first priority is to ensure our Naval and Officer Cadets, staff, faculty, and families are cared for and supported.

The department said the process of notifying next of kin is ongoing, and therefore no further information will be made available at this time.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is investigating the incident, according to Kingston Police, who are assisting.

The investigation service is the independent investigative arm of the Canadian Forces Military Police.