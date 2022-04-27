- Home
Toronto-based Jeopardy! phenom maintains streak with 16th game win
Mattea Roach holds the longest win streak by a Canadian contestant
Canadian Jeopardy! phenom Mattea Roach is seeking a 17th straight win on an episode airing Wednesday night.
Roach, who grew up in Halifax, extended her remarkable run Tuesday night on the TV quiz show.
She has the eighth-longest streak in the quiz show's history.
To move up the list, the 23-year-old will need 19 wins to tie with David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri.
As of Tuesday's game, Roach had collected a total haul of $368,981 US.
She has also earned a spot in the show's Tournament of Champions, which is to air in the fall, and holds the longest win streak by a Canadian contestant.
The Canadian Press