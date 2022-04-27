Canada’s working-age population is older than ever, StatsCan says

There are challenges associated with an older workforce, including knowledge transfer, retaining experienced employees and workforce renewal, Statistics Canada said.

The Canadian population also has a larger proportion of people aged 55 to 64 than it does of those aged 15 to 24, the age at which people enter the workforce.

In 1966, there were 200 people aged 15 to 24 for every 100 Canadians aged 55 to 64, but that has now been flipped on its head. In 2021, there were only 81 people aged 15 to 24 for every 100 Canadians in the 55 to 64 age group.

The demographic changes are being driven by the last group of baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1965) entering retirement combined with a declining fertility rate.

Statistics Canada says that this trend can be slowed through immigration, but an increase in immigration — even a large one — would not significantly curb this projected drop.

More to come.

Peter Zimonjic (new window) · CBC News