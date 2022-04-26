Laurier student group wants federal government to do more to help students in war-torn countries

International Students Overcoming War was started at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ont., in 2013. Each Laurier student contributes $8 to a scholarship levy through their tuition fees and the group uses that money to fund scholarships for those in need.

Over the years, it has brought 23 students to the school from conflict zones including Gaza, Syria, Egypt, Lebanon and Myanmar.

Now, the group wants to partner with the federal government to speed up the process and they'd like to see other universities join their cause.

Ritu Singh, president of International Students Overcoming War (ISOW) said the group had planned meetings with representatives from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Marie-France LeBlanc, parliamentary secretary for the minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship.

We're quite optimistic going into these meetings, Singh said in an interview on CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's The Morning Edition.

I think that it's a slow process, but we are really optimistic that with every time that we come to Ottawa, we get one step closer to meeting our goal and having the government recognize the work that we're doing.

Oshish Ungras, an intern with International Students Overcoming War, says the group has seen a lot of interest in the its work nationally and internationally.

We'd really like the federal government to join us in capitalizing on what universities can provide, the youth leadership that youth are eager to provide and volunteer for, and also just support the program by providing matching funds, Ungras said.

CBC News ·