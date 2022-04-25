[Report] Newly formed Department of Migrant Workers to focus on OFWs

The transition committee, which was tasked with facilitating the implementation of the approved law to establish the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), will be formed soon.

The DMW will be the lead agency to implement policies, plans and programs aimed at promoting the protection, welfare, speedy resolution of problems and effective reintegration of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) returning to the Philippines.

The days when they were handed over is now gone, and they no longer have to struggle just to get help. Only one department needs to be approached for fast, efficient and reliable service from your government, stated Senator Christopher Go in a Senate press release (new window).

Under the law, a management information system will be established to serve as a registry for all OFWs. In addition, a 24/7 emergency response and action centre unit and a media and social media monitoring centre will be created to respond to the emergency needs of OFWs.

Manuel Bacarra, a migrant worker living in Ontario, hopes that the government’s response to the problems and grievances of OFWs like him will be expedited.

I worked from August to December [2019] and then I was fired, Bacarra said.

Manuel Bacarra travelled back and forth to Taiwan for more than a decade before taking a chance on Canada. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MANUEL BACARRA Photo: Courtesy: Manuel Bacarra

Bacarra was one of 45 Filipino migrant workers from Taiwan to arrive in Canada in August 2019. They were employed as seasonal workers in a window and door factory in St. Thomas, Ontario.

However, they lost their jobs four months after coming to Canada. Their six-month contract was not completed, and the pandemic hit in the first quarter of 2020.

The others decided to go to Québec and New Brunswick because they thought it would be better, that it would be easier to get their papers [residency and work status], Bacarra said.

Bacarra had a hard time after that. He couldn’t work for another employer as his work permit was restricted. He was also worried because his temporary resident status had expired while waiting for the results of his application to reinstate it and for his work permit.

Manuel has three children, aged 15, 10 and 7. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MANUEL BACARRA Photo: Courtesy: Manuel Bacarra

My papers were submitted but before I could work, they had to conduct a Labour Market Impact Assessment. You have to apply for it before you can get a work permit, so I waited for three months, Bacarra said.

Bacarra’s children have grown up without him. His eldest child was less than a year old when he left the Philippines to emigrate to Taiwan in August 2007.

He last returned to the Philippines in 2015. He went back three times over the 12 years he lived in Taiwan before finally coming to Canada.

Manuel Bacarra flew to Canada from Taiwan three months before his contract in Taiwan expired. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MANUEL BACARRA Photo: Courtesy: Manuel Bacarra

Under the passed law, the DMW will absorb the powers and duties of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, the Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs, the International Labor Affairs Bureau, the National Maritime Polytechnic under the Department of Labor and Employment, the National Reintegration Center for OFWs under the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the Office of the Social Welfare Attaché under the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO).

Radio Canada International contacted the POLO in Toronto for a statement, but the office is still waiting for guidelines on this topic.

A message from the POLO Toronto office stated, At this time, there are still no guidelines regarding the newly formed Department of Migrant Workers. We do not yet have enough information on this matter that you wish to discuss. The POLO in Toronto and Vancouver continue to perform their regular functions and provide their customary services.

The Department of Migrant Workers Act was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte and enacted in late 2021, two weeks after the Senate passed Bill 2234 on December 14. It was also adopted in the same law promoted in the House of Representatives.

With the passing of the law, the Immediate Care and Relief for OFWs in Need Fund will also be established, which will be used to provide legal and other assistance to OFWs. This fund is separate from the Assistance to Nationals Fund and the Legal Assistance Fund of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will continue its role in accordance with the charter, but will now be attached to the DMW for policy and program coordination.

The new department was instructed to submit an annual report to the Oversight Committee in Congress, along with a master list of all migrant workers in each country and the problems and issues they face.

Funding for the new department will be included in the national budget under the 2023 General Appropriations Act to be passed this year.

As a Filipino who needed to emigrate to support the future of his family in the Philippines, Bacarra’s dream was simple.

Bacarra’s dream is to be with his wife and three children in Canada. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MANUEL BACARRA Photo: Courtesy: Manuel Bacarra

If there is such [a department], maybe action will be taken for people like me, a family man who ran into trouble. Of course, I’m sending something to the Philippines. Maybe they’ll appreciate it and can focus on that, Bacarra said.

Today, Bacarra works on a farm in Strathroy, Ontario with three other Filipinos who came to Canada with him.

He applied for permanent resident status in January. He misses his family in the Philippines, who has endured more than half a decade without being able to hug them.

Rodge Cultura