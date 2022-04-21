Ottawa calls on Canadians to donate Aeroplan points to Ukrainians fleeing war

The program, called the Ukraine2Canada Travel Fund, has a goal of bringing 10,000 Ukrainians to Canada under Ottawa's new emergency immigration program.

We are calling on Canadians and Canadian businesses to continue our proud tradition of helping the world's most vulnerable, reads a statement from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Donations of Aeroplan points and cash will be handled by the non-profit organization Miles4Migrants, a United States-based charity that collects frequent flyer points to assist people fleeing war, persecution and disaster.

Air Canada, which owns and operates the Aeroplan loyalty program, will provide 100 million points to the fund. The Shapiro Foundation, another U.S. non-profit, will match donations up to a maximum of 50 million Aeroplan points.

The federal government advises Canadians to donate their points through the Miles4Migrants website or directly through Air Canada. Anyone wishing to donate cash to the program can do so through the Jewish Foundation of Greater Toronto.

We are grateful for their generous offers to help, and we'll continue to do everything we can to support Ukrainians before and after they arrive in Canada, said Immigration Minister Sean Fraser in a media statement.

The federal government is not matching donations or contributing financially to the program. Eligibility for the program is restricted to Ukrainians and their families approved for travel to Canada.

Ottawa has pledged to welcome an unlimited number of Ukrainians, who are eligible to stay in Canada for up to three years as temporary residents under the immigration program announced in response to the Russian invasion.

The government announced earlier this month that it will organize targeted charter flights for Ukrainians coming to Canada.

Ukrainians arriving through the special immigration program will also have access to some settlement services not typically offered to temporary residents, including short-term (new window) income support and two weeks of paid hotel accommodation.

More than 16,000 Ukrainians have come to Canada under the program to date. Ottawa has so far approved travel to Canada for more than 46,000 Ukrainians.

According to the UNHCR, more than five million Ukrainians (new window) have fled their country since the war with Russia started in late February.

