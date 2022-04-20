2 suspected cases of avian flu now confirmed in Manitoba, province says

The province previously said (new window) there were two suspected cases of the bird flu. Those two cases are now confirmed.

The samples from the snow geese were collected in southwestern Manitoba, and the sample from the bald eagle was collected near Dauphin, Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development said in a news release on Wednesday.

The group of snow geese had died, prompting the sample to be taken and tested. The bald eagle was showing signs of neurological impairment and was humanely euthanized, according to the province.

Both samples tested positive for the H5N1 subtype of the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

To date, there haven't been any cases detected in any poultry flocks in the province, and the H5N1 strain does not pose a food safety risk, the province says.

The H5N1 virus has been detected in several provinces (new window), including Alberta, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador (new window), and Nova Scotia (new window) in recent months.

The virus has also been detected south of the border in North Dakota and Minnesota, along the route that spring migratory birds travel when returning to Manitoba in the spring, the province of Manitoba says.

While the risk of transmission of avian influenza to humans is low — there are no known cases of transmission in North America — people should not touch dead birds or other wildlife with their bare hands.

The province recommends protective eyewear, masks and gloves when handling wildlife, and says to dispose of a dead bird, it should be placed in a plastic bag.

The province also asks citizens to contact its toll-free tip line at 1-800-782-0076 if they find any of the following:

Six or more dead waterfowl, like ducks or geese.

Any number of dead raptors or avian scavengers, like ravens or crows.

Large groups of dead birds.

Small flock owners in Manitoba should take precautions, as small flocks are at high risk for infection. Because they often have a free range or outdoor pens, it is likely that small flocks could come in contact with wild birds carrying the virus.

If at all possible, Manitoba Agriculture recommends that small flock owners keep their birds indoors during the high-risk period of spring migration.

Poultry farmers should follow strict bio-security protocols and take precautions with farm visitors, and continue monitoring information provided by the Office of the Chief Veterinarian, the province says.

