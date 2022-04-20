Ontario’s COVID-19 hospitalizations jump to 1,662 with 28 more deaths reported

Of those patients, roughly 45 per cent were admitted due to the illness, while about 55 per cent were already in hospital when they tested positive, according to the Ministry of Health.

Overall admissions to intensive care fell slightly from a sixth-wave high of 206 to 203. Fully 60 per cent of those people were sent to critical care directly because of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health also reported the deaths of 28 more people with COVID, the highest single-day tally in two weeks.

Limited laboratory testing confirmed another 1,073 cases of the virus. Public Health Ontario reported a 16.8 per cent positivity rate from the 21,988 PCR tests that were completed.

COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals and ICUs The number of people with COVID-19 in hospital each day includes the number in intensive care. Photo: Ontario Ministry of Health/CBC

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 across Ontario fell for a fourth straight day, down to 31,080. Ontario's pandemic advisory table said last week that, based on wastewater data, the ongoing sixth wave may have crested (new window). It cautioned, though, that Easter long weekend gatherings could result in another temporary surge upward in active cases.

Meanwhile, public health units administered another 40,643 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, the majority of which were second booster shots for eligible Ontarians aged 60 and older. More than 87 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and up have had at least two doses of vaccines.

CBC News