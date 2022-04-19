Canada imposes sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s daughters

Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, Putin's adult daughters, are among 14 individuals being added to Canada's sanctions list as Russian forces step up attacks in their battle for control of Eastern Ukraine.

Canada's move to sanction Putin's daughters comes after the U.S. and the U.K. made similar announcements earlier this month.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden held a call with allied leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to discuss the ongoing war and measures to hold Russia accountable.

Maria Lavrova, the wife of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, was also named in the latest round of sanctions.

A woman supports her mother, who is crying near her husband's remains, in Kharkiv on April 18, 2022. Photo: Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis

Russia has ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, intensifying its assaults on cities and towns along a front hundreds of kilometres long in what officials on both sides have described as a new phase of the war.

After a Russian push to the capital failed to overrun the city, the Kremlin declared that its main goal would be the capture of the eastern Donbas region. If successful, that offensive would give President Putin a vital piece of Ukraine and a victory that he could present to the Russian people as justification for the mounting casualties and economic sanctions brought on by Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.

In recent weeks, Russian forces withdrew from Kyiv and regrouped in preparation for an all-out offensive in the Donbas. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces in the region for the past eight years and have declared two independent republics that have been recognized by Russia.

CBC News with files from Thomson Reuters and the Associated Press