Home sales and average prices fell in March

The Canadian Real Estate Association, which represents more than 100,000 realtors across the country, reported Tuesday that on average, homes sold on the Multiple Listings Service went for $796,000.

That's down about three per cent from the all-time high of $816,720 the previous month, and a noteworthy change in direction after the unprecedented tear that Canadian home prices have been on for the better part of two years now.

While the market remains historically very active, March definitely saw a slowdown compared to February in terms of both activity and price growth, CREA chair Jill Oudil said. One month does not make a trend, so we'll have to wait and see if this is the beginning of the long-awaited cooling off of this market.

Average selling prices were down, as was the actual volume of homes sold. Total sales came in 5.6 per cent lower in March than they did in February. They were also down by 16 per cent from the all-time high clocked in the same month a year earlier.

Though down from February's level, the average selling price is still up by more than 11 per cent compared to where it was a year ago. But that pace of increase is slowing, too. March's annual increase is about half the 20 per cent annual gain clocked in February (new window).

More to come

CBC News