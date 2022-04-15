[Interview] How Russian sanctions are affecting Switzerland’s energy trade

The small town of Zug is also home to the headquarters of Nord Stream 2, the controversial gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany. As a result of the sanctions imposed on Russia, 140 employees were laid off in early March and the company declared bankruptcy, reports SwissInfo.

As a result of the international sanctions imposed on Russia, the company Nord Stream 2, based in the small Swiss town of Zug, has been forced to declare bankruptcy. Photo: AFP / Fabrice Coffrini via Getty Images

Switzerland is also an important hub for Russian and Ukrainian grain and vegetable oil trade (new window). Specialised banking services here provide credit to traders, and shipping companies fill another important piece of the trading system , says the Swiss public media.

Following the sanctions against Russia announced by the Swiss President Ignazio Cassis, the situation has deteriorated for this sector, which has seen its activities affected, especially with regard to access to commodity sources and credit, as well as insurance and shipping.

The small Swiss town of Zug is home to several global commodity trading giants. Photo: Wikipedia / Schulerst

The problem is how can we continue to trade with them since we cannot make wire transfers with Russian banks that are no longer in the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication SWIFT system? , said Florence Schurch, secretary general of the Swiss Commodity Trading and Shipping Association, the industry's lobby group, to SwissInfo.

There is this kind of cat and mouse game between Russia and Europe and the commodities are caught in between about the future supplies, the payments, etc. A quote from Matthew Allen, business correspondent for the English section of SwissInfo

Recently, the Ukrainian government has asked some of the world's largest energy traders to stop transporting Russian crude oil.

Geneva-based Vitol, Trafigura, Glencore and Gunvor have continued to transport significant volumes of Russian crude oil and products, including diesel, according to ship and port tracking data collected by the Financial Times.

We are talking about more than 20 million barrels since the beginning of the war, the business magazine estimates.

A new energy strategy expedited by the war

As the world's largest exporter of oil and gas combined, Russia is an essential piece of the global energy puzzle. However, the invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions are currently reshuffling the energy cards in Europe, but also in Switzerland.

It is worth noting that gas accounts for only about 15% of final energy consumption in Switzerland and is mainly used for heating and cooking. Of this gas supply, almost half comes from Russia via European markets.

Switzerland energy is primarily through hydropower , explains Matthew Allen. About two-thirds of Switzerland's electricity supply comes from damming the great rivers off the mountains.

The issue of power and how to secure energy security in the future is already a big discussion here. A quote from Matthew Allen, journalist

Matthew Allen is the business correspondent for the English section of SwissInfo. Photo: SwissInfo

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Switzerland had already embarked on an ambitious energy transition plan called Energy Strategy 2050. It was triggered by the Fukushima nuclear reactor disaster in Japan in 2011.

The main objectives of this strategy are to maintain a reliable energy supply, to phase out nuclear power and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In the case of the Ukrainian conflict, while the Swiss government is working to secure enough gas for the 2022-2023 season, it admits that shortages remain a residual risk , reports SwissInfo.

About two-thirds of Switzerland's electricity supply comes from hydropower, according to Matthew Allen. Aerial view of the Cleuson dam above Haute-Nendaz in southern Switzerland. Photo: AFP / Fabrice Coffrini via Getty Images

Right now, Switzerland does not have much natural gas storage capacity or its own gas reserve, says Allen. This means that any major disruption – for example, if Russia interrupts gas supplies to Europe – would force consumers to reduce their consumption.

Maybe this war will push them further in that direction [diversification of energy sources], he adds, referring to the Swiss finance minister's recent trip to Qatar to discuss possible liquid natural gas supplies.

