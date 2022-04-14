Quebec director Jean-Marc Vallée died of natural causes, family says

In a statement released today, his family says a coroner has concluded Vallée died of a "fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis.''

They say the finding is in the coroner's final report into Vallée's death at his cabin just outside Quebec City over the 2021 Christmas holiday weekend. He was 58.

Vallee directed a string of high-profile films and series after his breakout C.R.A.Z.Y., winning an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series Big Little Lies. His 2013 drama Dallas Buyers Club earned multiple Oscar nominations.

Born in Montreal, Vallée studied filmmaking at Collège Ahuntsic and the Université du Québec à Montréal.

In the statement released late Wednesday, Vallée's sons, Alex and Émile Vallée, say people are still getting in touch about their filmmaker father's influence.

"Testimonials of friendship, esteem and respect for our father and for his work are still coming from around the world,'' they said.

"We are sincerely grateful, and we hope that his creativity will continue to serve as inspiration and guidance to the people in this industry that he was so passionate about.''

The statement says the sons and their mother will soon announce details of a commemorative event to honour Vallée's life and craft.

The Canadian Press