Canadian troops being deployed to Poland on humanitarian mission
Defence minister expected to make announcement at 10 a.m. on Thursday
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are going to be deployed to Poland on a humanitarian mission to support Ukrainian refugees who have fled the Russian invasion, CBC News has learned.
Defence Minister Anita Anand is expected to make the announcement at Canadian Forces Base Trenton at 10 a.m. Thursday.
More than 4.7 million Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February, according to the UN Refugee Agency.
More than half — nearly 2.7 million — have fled to Poland. Krakow, the country's second-largest city at 800,000 residents, has transformed within weeks to a city of nearly a million after the arrival of some 150,000 displaced Ukrainians.
CAF members were in Poland last week examining the possibility of deploying troops there to assist with the refugee crisis.
The government launched a special immigration program last month that will allow Ukrainian refugees to live and work in Canada for up to three years, promising to take in an
unlimited number of refugees fleeing Russia's war.