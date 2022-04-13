Heavy snow falling as major storm hits Manitoba, Saskatchewan and heads to northern Ontario

Environment Canada says southeastern Saskatchewan is now facing blizzard conditions, with northerly wind gusts of up to 90 km/h. Blizzard conditions are also developing in southern Manitoba, with northeast winds gusting as high as 70 km/h.

Winter storm warnings are also in place for other parts of Manitoba and Ontario.

Travel conditions in the affected areas are expected to worsen as the day goes on, with wind gusts and blowing snow making roads unsafe for motorists.

Here's what you can expect:

Throughout Wednesday: Travel increasingly difficult

Environment Canada warned motorists that roads in southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba could become treacherous due to snowfall accumulation and near-zero visibility, and it said they should avoid travel or expect delays if they attempt to travel.

Wind and snow are also picking up in northwestern Ontario, including Kenora.

In southern Manitoba, snow was falling at a rate of about five centimetres per hour.

Several stretches of highway in Manitoba are closed due to the weather, including:

Trans-Canada Highway from Headingley (just west of Winnipeg) to the Saskatchewan border.

Highway 75 from Morris to the U.S. border.

South Perimeter Highway in Winnipeg.

Highway 5 from U.S. border to the Trans-Canada.

Highway 10 from the U.S. border to the Trans-Canada.

Sections of highways 2, 3, 6, 7, 13, 14 and 23.

For an updated list of road conditions and closures, visit the Manitoba 511 (new window) page.

WATCH: Major storm closes schools, disrupts traffic in southern Manitoba:

Communities outside of the areas where snowfall warnings have been issued will also be affected by the storm. Although they will likely see lesser snowfall, conditions will likely be difficult, including the potential for reduced visibility.

Wednesday afternoon: A brief reprieve

A short break from snowfall is expected in southern Manitoba on Wednesday afternoon. However, strong winds will continue, with the snow picking back up later in the day, Environment Canada says.

Don't be fooled. This is merely a pause, Hasell said.

Imagine this as waves of the storm. So the first wave occurs, then there's a bit of a break, then there's the second wave.

Wednesday evening: Travel could become impossible

Travel is expected to become increasingly difficult as Wednesday progresses and police close roads. By Wednesday evening, travel within cities or communities may become impossible due to the accumulation of snow and low visibility.

A person walks his dog during a snowstorm in Manitoba. Photo: Radio-Canada / Jeff Stapleton

CAA Manitoba is urging people not to drive on closed roads, because roadside assistance crews won't be able to reach them. The agency is bringing back staff from vacation and putting more workers into call centres to ensure there are enough workers to help any stranded drivers.

Environment Canada is also warning of heavy rainfall in the Thunder Bay area later on Wednesday.

Wednesday night: Storm shifts eastward

In Saskatchewan, the blizzard is expected to gradually ease overnight into Thursday, with winds tapering off. Snow will likely continue, but will not be as severe as on Wednesday, Environment Canada said. But a cold night lies ahead for Saskatchewan, with a wind chill of -17 C in the forecast.

Blizzard conditions will persist in most of southern Manitoba through the night. The temperature in Brandon is expected to drop on Wednesday night, with a wind chill of -16 C.

WATCH | What to expect as major storm rolls through Manitoba, Saskatchewan and northern Ontario:

In northern Ontario, snow could fall at a rate of up to four centimetres per hour on Wednesday night, with strong wind gusts of up to 70 km/h. Blowing snow means visibility could be near zero, Environment Canada warned. Its forecast predicts a wind chill of -11 C in Kenora on Wednesday night.

Wednesday through Friday: Possible power outages

Environment Canada and hydroelectric companies say people should be prepared for power cuts as the storm barrels through.

By Wednesday afternoon, Manitoba Hydro had reported several outages, including a downed power line in a rural area west of Portage la Prairie (new window), which affected about 900 customers.

As the weight of the snow and strength of the winds increased, Manitoba Hydro was reporting a number of power outages throughout the south.

There were a total of 17 as of 2:00 p.m. with about 940 people impacted.

The biggest ones are in the city of Steinbach and just south of it, as well as west of Portage la Prairie.

WATCH | Storm could cause major travel disruptions and power outages:

Manitoba Hydro has put all staff in the storm zone — from front-line hydro workers to back-end staff and IT workers — on notice that they might be needed.

Bruce Owen, media relations officer for Manitoba Hydro, says there are plans in place to quickly deploy crews from Winnipeg to any particularly hard-hit areas.

Hydro One, one of northern Ontario's two electricity operators, said it was preparing for possible outages in the same areas that were affected by a storm a week ago (new window), where more than 35,000 customers lost power.

We are urging customers to be prepared in case of an extended power outage ... Poor driving conditions and road closures may delay power outage restoration efforts, Hydro One said in a statement on its website.

For tips on how to prepare for an outage, visit the Manitoba Hydro website (new window), the SaskPower website (new window), and the Synergy North website (new window) and Hydro One website (new window) in Ontario.

Thursday morning: Schools remain closed

Most southern Manitoba schools and some in southern Saskatchewan will remain closed on Thursday.

You can read a list of school closures for Manitoba here. (new window)

In Saskatchewan, the South East Cornerstone Public School Division in Weyburn advised parents and staff (new window) that it would be cancelling classes and programs on Wednesday and Thursday.

A Winnipeg residential street in the snow. Photo: Radio-Canada / Jeff Stapleton

Wednesday was the first snow day for Winnipeg students since April 1997, when a three-day blizzard hit southern Manitoba, leading to what became known as the flood of the century.

Natalie Hasell, Environment and Climate Change Canada's warning preparedness meteorologist, suggested during a briefing on Tuesday that people should consider remote work options while the storm continues.

Thursday: Heavy snow in northwestern Ontario

Hasell says the Colorado low will continue north, bringing a lot of snow and strong winds to northwestern Ontario on Thursday and Friday.

There is also a chance of freezing rain in areas around the border with Manitoba. Winds will continue, though they may be less strong than earlier in the week.

Friday and Saturday: Calmer conditions

By Friday morning, a total of up to 30 to 50 centimetres of snow is expected in southern Manitoba, though up to 80 centimetres is possible in some areas of higher elevation, Environment Canada says.

The snow and winds are expected to taper off in Winnipeg on Friday, but once the storm reaches the Great Lakes, it's expected to shift north — which could affect areas in northeastern Manitoba.

Temperatures in Manitoba are expected to remain below normal for several days, and snow and ice could continue to cause issues for motorists.

Environment Canada says the cleanup from the storm will likely last well into next week.

