[Interview] Switzerland’s hunt for Russian oligarchs undermines its neutrality

However, the Swiss Bankers Association estimates the overall Russian wealth in Swiss banks to be 150-200 billion Swiss francs (200-270 billion Canadian dollars).

7.5 billion doesn't sound like a lot of money, but you have to keep in mind that very wealthy people don't just put money in a bank vault or buy a house, says Matthew Allen, business correspondent for the English section of SwissInfo.

They've got a whole army of lawyers, of trust and financial advisors who can route their money through shell companies and offshore trusts under different names, disguising the true beneficiary.

Matthew Allen is the business correspondent for the English section of SwissInfo.

The Swiss federal government as well as the cantons are currently reviewing their files in order to find the assets of 900 Russian personalities subject to Swiss and European sanctions. Ten residences have been found and frozen, says SECO, but the whole process remains tedious.

There is a debate between the cantons and the central government over who is responsible for freezing these assets, who plays what role, who's taking the lead, explains Allen, who is also involved in the search for these residences along with other media.

There is some expectation that more assets will be found, but it's kind of slowed down by this administrative, bureaucratic nightmare. A quote from Matthew Allen, business correspondent for the English section of SwissInfo

On Monday, an investigation led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and its partners released new information about shell companies linked to Russian oligarchs (new window). It reveals how difficult it is for financial authorities in Western countries, including Switzerland, to trace and freeze the assets of many Russian oligarchs.

These information on more than 800 Russian personalities falls in line with the Pandora Papers, an investigation into the leakage of millions of documents detailing fraud and tax evasion on a massive scale.

When asked whether the sanctions imposed by Switzerland really affect the oligarchs, the business journalist believes that no oligarch, knowing that they are politically exposed, would put all their eggs in one basket , but he remains convinced that they do impact them.

I'm sure it is painful. Switzerland is known as the number one place in the world for wealth management. You can move your money all you want, but you can't replace the infrastructure, the know-how, the banks and the service that is offered .

Is Vladimir Putin's mistress hiding in Switzerland? Besides searching for the assets of Russian oligarchs, some media outlets have been looking for the alleged mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is reportedly hiding in Switzerland. Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics, caught the attention of the Swiss and international press in 2015, when she reportedly gave birth to a daughter in the city of Lugano. Putin was widely believed to be the child's father, although his spokesman denied it at the time, according to SwissInfo. In response to questions from journalists, Swiss authorities stated, however, that there was no indication that Ms. Kabaeva was in Switzerland.

Switzerland hasn't really broken its neutrality policy

When Vladimir Putin launched his offensive in Ukraine on February 24, most European nations quickly imposed sanctions against Russia. Switzerland initially chose to remain true to its reputation as a neutral country.

At first, when the United States and Europe were imposing sanctions, Switzerland didn't want to go the full way, says Matthew Allen. It didn't want to freeze the funds of oligarchs and people associated with Vladimir Putin, because it didn't want to be seen as unneutral.

Switzerland attempted to act as a mediator by organizing two major meetings prior to the Russian invasion, including one between the American Foreign Minister, Antony Blinken (L) and the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov (R) in Geneva on January 21, 2022. Photo: Getty Images / Alex Brandon / Pool / AFP

He points out that the country had previously organized two summits in Geneva between the Russian and American presidents (in June 2021) and then between their foreign ministers (in January 2022). Switzerland is also participating since 2017 in the Ukraine Reform Conference (URC) which it is supposed to host this year in Lugano.

Ukraine Reform Conference Together with several countries and international actors, including Canada, this meeting seeks to advise and support the reform process in Ukraine, which has been struggling since the 2014 revolution with its recurring armed conflicts on the country's eastern border, as well as disruptions related to Covid-19. The key objectives, according to the Swiss Foreign Ministry, include attempting to decentralize power and introduce reforms in the banking, defense, energy, health and education sectors.

In 2019, the Ukraine Reform Conference took place in Toronto with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: La Presse canadienne / Andrew Lahodynskyj

Swiss neutrality is also reflected in its good offices , i.e. its ability to act as a mediator in international conflicts. A role that the country has held for several years between Russia and Georgia or the United States and Iran.

For these reasons, Switzerland didn't want to impose full sanctions, explains the journalist from the English section of SwissInfo.

I would imagine that Switzerland saw itself, largely, in the role that Turkey is now taking. Being a neutral territory where Ukrainian and Russian delegates could go and try to negotiate a peace. A quote from Matthew Allen, journalist

However, as the war began to take hold in Ukraine, the Swiss government found itself under pressure from its citizens, various political parties, but also from Brussels and Washington to join the sanctions taken by the international community.

It wasn't tenable in this situation: the invasion of one country by another, explains Katy Romy of the French section of SwissInfo. As a result of international pressure and internal protests, Switzerland finally changed course and decided to impose these economic sanctions.

These were unprecedented sanctions. The Swiss Confederation has never gone so far in applying economic sanctions.

The Swiss population has been strongly mobilized since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine by putting pressure on their government to impose sanctions on Russia. A national demonstration in the capital, Bern, on April 2, 2022. Photo: Associated Press / Peter Klaunzer

In the Swiss parliament, the government has faced criticism from Switzerland's largest party, the Swiss People's Party (national-conservative right-wing), which believes that neutrality should be interpreted more restrictively and that Switzerland is not in its role by taking economic sanctions against Russia, adds the journalist.

By imposing the same sanctions as the European Union, Switzerland made headlines across the globe for having broken with its historical neutrality.

When asked if the country has really put an end to its neutrality, Romy believes that it is not really the case, even if the notion of neutrality can mean not taking economic sanctions like the ones Switzerland has imposed this time, it is not the case for Swiss neutrality, she says.

We are entitled to take economic sanctions against a country [...], but Switzerland cannot participate in an armed conflict, it must stay away and not support any belligerent, which is what it is doing now. A quote from Katy Romy, journalist with the French section of SwissInfo

Katy Romy is a journalist with the French section of SwissInfo

For Matthew Allen, neutrality can be said to have been compromised in this respect [by choosing to impose sanctions]. But Switzerland will never go so far as to supply weapons to Ukraine. It's not going to involve itself directly in the conflict, but its neutrality has certainly been stretched to its limits or compromised. This is a fact.

Among other things, he points out that Switzerland is by far the largest offshore asset manager in the world, it's the place where wealthy foreigners come to deposit their money, including the Russians. That was why there was a lot of international pressure on Switzerland, because it’s a magnet for the wealth of wealthy foreigners.

The average Swiss person would still say to you that Switzerland is still neutral. He would say that imposing these sanctions does not mean we lose our neutrality tag. Because we’re such a big financial centre, there was no choice. A quote from Matthew Allen, journalist

From the Russian perspective, Swiss neutrality is increasingly being questioned. In a statement published Tuesday on Twitter by the Russian embassy in Bern, diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova strongly criticized President Ignazio Cassis and the Swiss foreign minister.

Original version of the tweet in German:

Condemning the president's statements made about the mass graves discovered in Bucha, she said she hoped that the Swiss government's principle of neutrality was more than just nice words .

Last week, Cassis declared that the images of the atrocities committed in Bucha were shocking , while stressing the need to set up an international court procedure to create clarity and determine who were the perpetrators of these acts, according to Keystone-SDA news agency.

RCI sincerely thanks Katy Romy and Matthew Allen for accepting this collaboration.

This article was written as part of a collaboration between Radio Canada International and Swissinfo (new window).