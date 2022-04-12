Manitoba storm could close Winnipeg schools for 1st time since 1997

All Winnipeg school divisions have announced they are cancelling school buses for Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of poor weather and road conditions.

The snowstorm expected to hit southern Manitoba beginning Tuesday night, and last for three days, prompted the heads of Winnipeg's six school divisions to meet Tuesday morning. A decision to cancel school has not yet been made.

Closing schools is not a decision taken lightly, which is why that has not happened in Winnipeg since April 7, 1997, said Ted Fransen, superintendent of Pembina Trails School Division.

That was after a blizzard pummelled the city with 48 centimetres of snow, eventually leading to the Flood of the Century.

School divisions are an important, integral part of the fabric of society. Our families depend on a reliable, dependable place for students to be during the day, Fransen said.

Superintendents across the province, across the country, work really hard at balancing the need to be in school with, of course, student and bus driver safety.

The divisions rely heavily on Winnipeg Transit for students in grades 7 to 12, so if the city's bus service is shut down, it's likely the schools will be, too, Fransen said.

That would be a significant factor, he said.

We are in contact with Winnipeg Transit and we are closely monitoring the weather system and will make an announcement no later than tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. and possibly even this evening.

That doesn't necessarily mean students will have a day off school, though. Staff and students are well-versed in remote learning now, thanks to two years of COVID-19, Fransen said.

We are telling our teachers to take their laptops home and we are also telling our central office staff to take their laptops home, he said.

We thought that we should leverage what we've learned during COVID … and we could make the best of that situation.

Elsewhere, other school divisions are bracing for the storm.

The Portage La Prairie School Division announced in a letter to students, staff and parents that its closing all schools and bus routes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Environment Canada on Tuesday upgraded its alerts from a winter storm watch to storm warnings and blizzard warnings.

It is also repeating a warning against travel, saying this storm has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.

People are advised to stock up on needed supplies and medications and be prepared for extended power outages — in rural areas particularly.

Widespread highway closures [are] a near-certainty. By Wednesday evening, even travel within communities may become impossible, the weather agency's warning says.

Manitoba Hydro has put all staff in the storm zone — from front-line hydro workers to back-end staff and IT workers — on alert that they might be needed.

CAA Manitoba is bringing back staff who are on vacation and putting more staff into call centres to handle the demand from from drivers who may need help in the storm.

I've looked at some different modelling that was surrounding the '97 storm, and this one is very much like that one. And that one dropped 48 cm on Winnipeg and up to 80 cm in parts of southern Manitoba, CBC Manitoba meteorologist John Sauder said.

The forecast predicts widespread snowfall of 30-50 centimetres and strong north winds giving zero visibility at times.

It will start early Tuesday evening near the U.S. border then push northward during the night.

By Wednesday morning, heavy snow will be falling in much of the area as the storm continues to push north, Environment Canada says.

Conditions should begin to improve on Friday as the winds taper off and the heaviest snow moves into northern Ontario.

Winnipeg and areas to the north, east and southeast are under a storm warning, with winds expected to gust 60-70 km/h. A break in the snow may come Wednesday afternoon or evening before it intensifies again overnight into Thursday.

It'll all calm down a little bit [on Wednesday], and that's when people are going to be going, 'That's it? It's done,' Sauder said.

But it's not. The second wave will move in on Thursday with winds almost as strong and more heavy snow.

A total of 15-20 cm is likely by Wednesday afternoon with a further 15-20 cm added during that second wave from Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Areas west and southwest of Winnipeg are under a blizzard warning that says wind gusts could reach 70-90 km with snowfall totals of 30-50 cm by Friday morning.

Even during the calmer period, without the winds stirring up and blowing the snow around, there could be whiteout situations due to thick snowfall, Sauder said.

Accumulations as high as 80 cm are possible along higher terrain areas, such as the western escarpment of the Red River Valley, Riding Mountain and Turtle Mountain.

Darren Bernhardt (new window) · CBC News