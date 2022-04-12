Canada’s vaccine advisory body strongly recommends boosters for all adults

NACI previously said that boosters for those two groups should be considered discretionary. Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam said Tuesday that booster shots will offer stronger protection as caseloads increase.

It doesn't matter where you are in Canada right now. I would advise getting that booster shot, Tam told a press conference.

NACI is also now recommending that all children aged 12 to 17 be offered a booster dose.

In recent weeks, several provinces have seen increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

It is clear we are in a sixth wave, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore told reporters Monday during his first COVID-19 update in more than a month.

The current wave, Moore said, is driven by the BA.2 variant and will likely continue to the middle or end of May.

In response, the province is expanding access to COVID-19 antiviral treatments for high-risk people and officials are strongly recommending mask-wearing in all indoor settings.

Saskatchewan's largest city has seen a massive increase in the viral load detected in its wastewater.

On Monday, researchers from the University of Saskatchewan released their latest report showing a 742 per cent increase in viral load taken from sewage samples in Saskatoon.

In Nova Scotia, daily case counts from the highly transmissible Omicron and BA.2 variants have been rising since late February. They have accelerated dramatically since the provincial government lifted most public health restrictions on March 21, including gathering limits and mandatory masking in most public places.

Last week, NACI strongly recommended the rapid deployment of second COVID-19 booster shots for seniors aged 80 and up in the community and those living in long-term care and other congregate settings.

