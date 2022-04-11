Province expands access to COVID-19 antivirals, ’strongly recommends’ masking indoors

It is clear we are in a sixth wave, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, told reporters Monday during his first COVID-19 update in more than a month.

While Moore said the province will not be reintroducing a mask mandate in indoor settings at this time, he said it's important for people to stay vigilant by self-screening and testing for symptoms, and getting vaccinated.

Moore stopped giving weekly updates in early March, citing an improving pandemic outlook.

In the weeks since, he's turned down requests for interviews despite rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and the science advisory table announcing a sixth wave of infection.

Antiviral eligibility expanded

Paxlovid, an antiviral drug for treatment of COVID-19 made by Pfizer, was approved in Canada on Jan. 17.

As of March 31, Health Canada said it had shipped enough doses for 150,000 people to the provinces and territories, allocated on a per capita basis. However, as of last week, only about three per cent of Ontario's allocated doses had actually reached patients, according to responses to CBC News inquiries.

Effective immediately, the province says the following groups are eligible to be tested and assessed for antivirals:

People aged 18 and over who are immunocompromised.

People aged 70 and over.

People aged 60 and over with fewer than three vaccine doses.

People aged 18 and over with fewer than three vaccine doses and at least one condition considered to be a risk.

The announcement comes on the heels of a report by Public Health Ontario that shows COVID-19 cases, test positivity rates and hospitalizations have gone up since March 21, when the province ended mandatory masking in most indoor spaces.

The full impact of lifting masking and other measures may not yet be observable, given limited PCR testing eligibility and lagging hospitalization data, the report says.

It proposes bringing back indoor masking and extending masking mandates in high-risk settings as possible elements of a layered strategy to mitigate a surge in cases.

The province has set April 27 as the date it plans to eliminate all remaining COVID-19 restrictions including masking in long-term care homes, retirement homes, health-care settings, jails, shelters, congregate living settings and on public transit.

Ontario will heed advice of top doctors on masks

Ontario officials say they will follow the lead of the province's top doctors on whether or not to reintroduce masks, Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday.

Many people are choosing to continue wearing their masks, that is their own preference, Elliott said.

That is something that we will await [the top doctors'] guidance on and if it's a requirement that they recommend that we return to mask wearing, we will.

COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals and ICUs The number of people with COVID-19 in hospital each day includes the number in intensive care. Photo: Ontario Ministry of Health/CBC

The report also warns that the number of Ontario children experiencing severe illness from COVID-19 is likely to increase given the increased transmissibility of the BA.2 subvariant of the virus, the removal of public health measures and the limited vaccine eligibility and two-dose coverage in those under the age of 12.

The BA.2 subvariant is now the dominant strain in the latest wave of the pandemic, the document says. The proportion of samples identified as BA.2 rose from 12.3 per cent the week of Feb. 13 to 54 per cent the week of March 13, it says.

Daily cases hovering around 100,000 to 120,000

Meanwhile, wastewater surveillance suggests cases have been on the rise since mid to late March.

The scientific director of Ontario's panel of COVID-19 advisers has said the latest wastewater data suggests daily case counts for the virus are hovering around 100,000 to 120,000.

Last week, the province expanded eligibility for fourth doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to those 60 and older, as well as Indigenous residents and adult members of their household.

Fourth doses were already available to long-term care and retirement home residents and immunocompromised people in Ontario.

This comes as Ontario is reporting 1,090 people in hospital with COVID-19 Monday, up from 977 the day before and 857 at this time last week.

Of that number, 184 patients are in intensive care, up from 173 a day earlier and 168 a week ago. Eighty-two patients are on ventilators due to the virus.

The province reported another 2,401 COVID-19 cases through limited PCR testing, with 12,149 tests completed the day before.

​The test positivity rate sits at 17.6 per cent.

Three more deaths linked to the virus were also reported, pushing the total death toll in the province to 12,566.

CBC News with files from The Canadian Press