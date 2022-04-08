Ukraine says dozens killed in rocket strike on rail station packed with evacuees

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

The state railway company said the rockets had struck a station in the city of Kramatorsk, which was being used for the evacuation of civilians from areas under bombardment by Russian forces.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said thousands of civilians had been at the station at the time the rockets struck, in what he described as a deliberate attack. Many of the wounded were in serious condition, he said.

They wanted to sow panic and fear, they wanted to take as many civilians as possible, he said. Kyrylenko published a photograph online showing several bodies on the ground beside piles of suitcases and other luggage. Armed police wearing flak jackets stood beside them.

The sadness can be read on the face of this little girl who was waiting to board a train on Sunday at Kramatorsk station. Photo: Getty Images / AFP/FADEL SENNA

Reuters could not verify the information or the photo. Russia's defence ministry denied Russian forces carried out the rocket strike. Moscow has denied targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, in what it calls a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify its neighbour. Ukraine and Western supporters call that a pretext for an unprovoked invasion.

Another photo showed rescue services tackling what appeared to be a fire, with a pall of grey smoke rising into the air.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said no Ukrainian troops were at a railway station at the time of the strike.

Zelensky told the Finnish parliament the attack was carried out on an ordinary train station, on ordinary people; there were no soldiers there.

Three trains carrying evacuees were blocked in the same region of Ukraine on Thursday after an air strike on the line, according to the head of Ukrainian Railways.

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been regrouping after withdrawing from the capital Kyiv's outskirts, preparing for a new offensive to gain full control of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, collectively known as the Donbas and partly held by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

Ukraine's military general staff said on Friday that Russian forces were focused on capturing the besieged southeastern port of Mariupol, fighting near the eastern city of Izyum and breakthroughs by Ukrainian forces near Donetsk.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned what he called the indiscriminate attack in Kramatorsk. This is yet another attempt to close escape routes for those fleeing this unjustified war and cause, he said on Twitter.

While efforts to evacuate civilians from the east and south of Ukraine remained at risk of a Russian onslaught, residents of areas north of Kyiv recaptured from Russian forces were still coming to terms with the horror of a month-long occupation.

Borodyanka 'more dreadful' than Bucha

After civilian deaths in the city of Bucha were widely condemned by the West as war crimes, Zelensky said the situation in Borodyanka — another community northwest of Kyiv — was significantly more dreadful.

He offered no further detail or evidence that Russia was responsible for civilian deaths in the town.

As rescue teams there searched through the rubble of a charred apartment block with its middle section razed to the ground, families looking for relatives watched.

Ukrainian Railways, which shared this image on its official Facebook account, reported at least 30 deaths. Photo: Facebook/Ukrainian Railways

My mother, my brother, brother's wife, his mother and father-in-law, are still there, as well as other people who were there in the basement, resident Vadym Zagrebelnyi told Reuters.

Russia has denied targeting civilians and says images of bodies in Bucha were staged to justify more sanctions and derail peace negotiations.

Hundreds trapped in school basement

In Yahidne, a village north of the capital, residents recounted how more than 300 people were trapped for weeks by Russian occupiers in a school basement, with names of those who did not survive the harsh conditions or were killed by soldiers scrawled on the wall.

Those who fled Mariupol had to fend for themselves. Photo: Gracieuseté

Russia's invasion has killed or injured thousands, seen more than four million people flee abroad, turned cities into rubble and led to sweeping sanctions that Moscow says put its economy in the most difficult situation in three decades.

On Friday, Britain joined Washington in blacklisting President Vladimir Putin's daughters, while Borrell and the head of the EU executive, Ursula von der Leyen, were due to meet Zelensky in Kyiv to offer financial and moral support.

EU coal embargo

The bloc on Thursday signed off on another round of sanctions, including a coal embargo with a 120-day wind-down period sought by Germany, and has said it will look at banning oil imports next.

Still, Ukraine continues to plead for more military support from its allies and a total ban on Russian oil and gas imports.

Ukraine needs weapons which will give it the means to win on the battlefield and that will be the strongest possible sanction against Russia, Zelensky said in a late Thursday video address.

Moscow, which has previously acknowledged its military move into Ukraine has not progressed as quickly as it wanted, on Thursday also acknowledged its rising death toll.

We have significant losses of troops, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Sky News. It's a huge tragedy for us.

