Canada’s unemployment rate dropped to lowest level on record in March to 5.3%

Canada's economy added 73,000 jobs last month, a little less than economists were expecting but still enough to push the official jobless rate to 5.3 per cent, the lowest level seen on records dating back to 1976.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that both goods-producing industries and the service sector added jobs, but most of the gains were concentrated in Ontario and Quebec.

The jobless rate is now lower than it was before the pandemic, when it was as low as 5.4 per cent in May of 2019.

More to come.

CBC News