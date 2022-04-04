Killings in Ukrainian city of Bucha are ’clearly war crimes,’ says Joly

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is just the latest western official to condemn Moscow's actions in Ukraine after Russian troops withdrew from the town on the outskirts of Kyiv, leaving behind streets dotted with what appeared to be the corpses of civilians.

Some appeared to have been killed deliberately at close range. Some of the bodies were left in the open or in hastily dug graves.

This weekend, the world witnessed an abhorrent and senseless attack on innocent civilians in Bucha. These acts of terror won't go unpunished, Joly told a news conference with her Finnish counterpart in Helsinki on Monday.

These are clearly war crimes.

WATCH | Gruesome scenes emerge near Kyiv as Russian troops retreat

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Joly said Canada will continue to support the International Criminal Court's investigation of Russian troops' actions during the war.

Along with the three special RCMP investigators already stationed with the court, the RCMP is sending seven additional special investigators to The Hague to support the probe into reports of war crimes and crimes against humanity taking place in Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly sinabi na ang Canada ay patuloy na susuportahan ang imbestigasyon ng International Criminal Court. Photo: La Presse canadienne / Adrian Wyld

Accountability will be sought, Joly said.

On Monday, the government announced a new round of sanctions against those with ties to the Russian and Belarusian regimes. Canada is placing nine more Russians and nine Belarusians on its list for having facilitated and enabled violations of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

There needs to be more sanctions and there will be more sanctions, said Joly.

On the question of providing lethal weapons, of course my colleague Minister of Defence Anita Anand is working on many scenarios and I'll be supporting her while she does her work.

A woman walks past destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Photo: Associated Press / Rodrigo Abd

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again called on Russia to negotiate an agreement to end to the war.

Dead people have been found in barrels, basements, strangled, tortured, he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has rejected the allegations and described scenes outside Kyiv as a stage-managed anti-Russian provocation.

CBC News with files from the Associated Press