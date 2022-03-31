Procedure for transporting a dead body from Canada to India is complicated

Indians have been migrating to other countries, including Canada, for a long time, but the desire to return to their homeland remains in their hearts, even after settling abroad.

Many Indians long to return home and want their last rites to be performed there. However, a legal procedure must be undertaken before their final journey back.

Dead bodies are sent from Canada to India by funeral homes

Before being transported to India, the body is kept in a funeral home, where the deceased’s friends can visit. Funeral homes play an important role in the entire process.

Embalming is a procedure involving washing and applying chemicals to a dead body to prevent it from getting stiff. During that process, blood is extracted from the body and formaldehyde-based chemicals are injected.

According to Nicholson, the cause of death can be natural or accidental. In the event of an accidental death, the Coroners Service investigates the cause of death before any further procedures are carried out. This delays the process. In addition, a death certificate needs to be obtained from the hospital. A dead body is not sent if the cause of death is infectious disease, she said.

According to Trish Gillman, Funeral Director at Fraser River Funeral Home, the deceased must have a valid passport. I have also seen a case in which the body could not be sent to India as the deceased did not have a passport. In India, a funeral home receives the body and delivers it to the deceased’s village. There’s no charge for keeping a body in the funeral home as the entire cost is charged at the time the body is sent.

When the body arrives in India, we’re notified by the receiving funeral home. All this paperwork takes time. Relatives of the deceased sometimes get angry with us, but they should understand our situation, said Gillman.

Nicholson said that due to COVID-19, many people now have their last rites performed in Canada, and relatives in India watch them live via video.

Consulate General of India offers financial assistance

The Consulate General of India in Canada also plays an important role in sending the body of a deceased to India. According to Consul General Manish from the Consulate in Vancouver, the death must be registered in Canada. The Consulate also provides financial assistance for sending a dead body to India.

Before being transported to India, the body is kept in a funeral home, which plays an important role in the process. PHOTO: COURTESY OF Fraser River Funeral Home Photo: ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਸਾਹਿਤ : ਫਰੇਜ਼ਰ ਰਿਵਰ ਫਿਊਨਰਲ ਹੋਮ

The Consulate also provides financial assistance for sending a dead body under certain circumstances. For this, the family of the deceased must provide a certificate stating that they have a low income, said Mr. Manish.

According to the information provided by the Consulate General of India in Vancouver, an average of 15 bodies are sent to India every year. You can contact us at attest.vancouver@mea.gov.in, cg.vancouver@mea.gov.in, cons2.vancouver@mea.gov.in or 1-604-551-9626. We will try our best to provide immediate help, said Mr. Manish.

For those who have lived in Canada for a long time, it may not be difficult to cover the cost of transporting a body to India. However, for international students and visitors, the expense presents a major challenge. That’s why they are advised to take out life insurance.

Jaskaran Singh Benipal is from Team We Care, an organization working for international students. He said, Life insurance isn’t mandatory for international students. They can sign up for the Medical Services Plan (MSP) to cover their basic health needs. In colleges, at the initial stage, only information regarding the MSP is provided.

Insurance expert Baljit Kaur said, Students can get life insurance at a low cost but most don’t take out a policy or they don’t enroll in it for the entire term. Insurance depends on many factors, and premiums are different for boys and girls. While insurance comes in handy during a crisis, it also helps in terms of savings. There are also terms and conditions. For example, the insured cannot commit suicide within two years of taking out a policy.

In Canada, GoFundMe pages are used to raise funds for sending dead bodies to India, through which members of the community help. Gurpreet Singh, a Surrey resident, started a GoFundMe page to send a relative’s body to India. He said, The page charges a nominal fee, and you have to provide information regarding the beneficiaries. The community enthusiastically helps those in need.

Brar said, An $2-million to $2.5-million policy comes with a premium of $12 to $15 per month, so people shouldn’t overlook taking out insurance. The trend of raising money through a GoFundMe page is growing, which seems strange considering the available resources.

Sarbmeet Singh

Posted: August 9, 2021, 2:47 p.m.