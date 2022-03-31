COVID-19 hospitalizations up again as Ontario logs more than 3,000 new cases despite limited testing

The number of hospitalizations is up from 778 on Wednesday and 661 one week ago.

Of the hospitalizations reported, the number of patients in intensive care is up by one from 165 reported a day before and 165 reported at this time last week.

According to the Ministry of Health, 48 per cent of people hospitalized were admitted specifically for treatment of symptoms brought on by the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive. Meanwhile, 74 per cent of people in ICU were admitted because of COVID-19, while the rest were added for other reasons, then tested positive for the virus.

Another 3,139 new cases were logged through limited PCR testing Thursday, marking the first time cases have surpassed the 3,000-mark since Feb. 10. There were 18,318 tests completed Wednesday with 6,284 currently pending.

Dr. Peter Jüni, who heads the province's COVID-19 science advisory table, said Wednesday he estimates the real number of cases provincewide to be roughly between 30,000 to 35,000 based on wastewater surveillance data.

The number of people with COVID-19 in hospital each day includes the number in intensive care. Photo: Ontario Ministry of Health/CBC

Meanwhile, the Ford government announced Wednesday it will continue to provide free rapid antigen tests (new window) until July 31 as health experts say a sixth COVID-19 wave is underway with hospitalizations and cases rising.

The six additional deaths reported bring the total death toll in the province to 12,433.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update (new window):

Active cases: 20,748.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 16 per cent, up from Wednesday's rate of 15.1 per cent.

Patients in ICUrequiring a ventilator to breathe: 93.

Long-term care homes in outbreak: 59.

Vaccinations: 9,457 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday in Ontario with a total of 32,064,229 given out to date. Ninety per cent of Ontarians aged five or older have received at least one dose, while just over 86.5 per cent have received two doses.

