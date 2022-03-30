Russia continues to pound Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities despite pledge to scale back

Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city just hours after pledging to scale back military operations in those places to help move peace negotiations (new window) along, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

The shelling — and intensified Russian attacks on other parts of the country — tempered optimism about any progress in the talks aimed at ending the punishing war.

The Russian military's announcement on Tuesday that it would de-escalate near Kyiv, the capital, and Chernihiv to increase mutual trust was met with deep suspicion from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the West.

Soon after, Ukrainian officials reported that Russian shelling hit homes, stores, libraries and other civilian sites in and around Chernihiv and on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Russian troops also stepped up their attacks around the eastern city of Izyum and in the eastern Donetsk region after redeploying some units from other areas, the Ukrainian side said.

Olexander Lomako, secretary of the Chernihiv city council, said the Russian announcement turned out to be a complete lie.

At night, they didn't decrease but vice versa increased the intensity of military action, Lomako said.

Civilian infrastructure facilities, libraries, shopping centres, many houses were destroyed in Chernihiv, said Chernihiv governor Viacheslav Chaus, adding there were also strikes in Nizhyn, about 100 kilometres to the south.

Of Russia's statement that it would cut back its military activity, he said: Do we believe that? Of course not.

Oleksandr Pavliuk, head of the capital region military administration, said on Wednesday that there were 30 Russian shellings of the residential areas and civilian infrastructure in the Bucha, Brovary and Vyshhorod regions around Kyiv over the previous 24 hours.

WATCH | Zelensky voices skepticism about Russian pullback:

Children among the wounded

In Kyiv, staff at a children's hospital are dealing with an influx of seriously wounded children, on top of young patients being treated for other illnesses and disease.

Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital press secretary Anastasia Magerramova told CBC News that she and the doctors have moved into the hospital, working under the threat of bombings every day.

Rockets fly over the children's hospital. People die every day. And we see it every day, she told Heather Hiscox. We see wounded children, wounded people, our doctors see terrible things every day. Bullets in children's bodies, shrapnels in children's legs, heads and ribs.

Magerramova said she is documenting what is happening because she wants people around the world to know what is happening in 21st-century Ukraine.

WATCH | Inside a children's hospital in Kyiv:

Economic repercussions

Five weeks into the invasion, with death tolls estimated to be in the thousands on both sides, the number of Ukrainians fleeing the country topped a staggering four million, or about a 10th of the population, according to the United Nations. Half of those who have fled are children, the UN said.

I do not know if we can still believe the Russians, said Nikolay Nazarov, a refugee from the northeastern city of Khakriv, which has seen heavy shelling since the start of the Feb. 24 invasion, as he pushed his father's wheelchair at a border crossing into Poland.

I think more escalation will occur in Eastern Ukraine. That is why we cannot go back to Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, the economic repercussions from the war and the West's sanctions against Moscow widened.

Russia typically provides Europe with about 40 per cent of its gas, but the possibility of supply disruption since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has increased over the past week, with G7 nations rejecting a demand for payment in rubles.

Germany and Austria activated early warning plans on Wednesday amid concerns that Moscow could cut natural gas deliveries, while Poland announced steps to end all Russian oil imports by year's end.

The German government said it was establishing a crisis team to step up monitoring of the gas supply, and it called on companies and households to conserve energy.

But hours later, German officials said Chancellor Olaf Scholz had received assurances from Russian President Vladimir Putin that European companies won't have to pay for Russian gas supplies in rubles but could continue to pay in euros, as stipulated by existing contracts.

At a round of talks held Tuesday in Istanbul, the faint outlines of a possible peace agreement seemed to emerge when the Ukrainian delegation offered a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral. It would drop its bid to join NATO, as Moscow has long demanded, in return for security guarantees from a group of other nations.

Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation, said Ukraine's readiness to consider neutral status would meet a key Russian demand.

Medinsky said in televised comments that the proposals signalled Ukraine's readiness to reach agreement for the first time in years. If Ukraine makes good on its offer, he said, the threat of creating a NATO bridgehead on the Ukrainian territory will be removed.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov sounded a positive note as well but included a caveat: We can't say there has been something promising or any breakthroughs.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that over the last 24 hours, the U.S. has seen some Russian troops moving north away from Kyiv into Belarus but does not view this as a withdrawal, just an effort by Moscow to resupply, refit and then reposition its troops.

Top Russian military officials have said in recent days that their main goal now is the liberation of Donbas, the predominantly Russian-speaking industrial heartland in the east, where Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Western officials say Moscow is reinforcing troops in Donbas.

Some analysts have suggested that the apparent scaling back of the Kremlin's war aims and pledge to de-escalate may merely be an effort to put a positive spin on reality: Moscow's ground troops have been thwarted — and taken heavy losses — in their bid to seize the capital and several other cities.

Meanwhile, a missile destroyed part of an apartment block in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk early Wednesday, and two people were reported killed. Separatists blamed Ukrainian forces for the attack.

I was just sitting on the couch and — bang! — the window glass popped, the frames came off. I didn't even understand what happened, resident Anna Gorda said.

Refugee count surpasses 4 million

Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency on Wednesday said more than four million people have now fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees posted on a website that tracks refugee flows around the world that 4.01 million people have now fled Ukraine. Of those, 2.3 million have entered Poland.

WATCH | Survivors describe what they've lost:

Aid workers say the flow has eased in recent days as many people await developments in the war. An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within Ukraine.

The UN food aid agency said it is providing emergency assistance to one million people in Ukraine. It said the food includes 330,000 loaves of bread for families in Kharkiv.

Children are suffering, and our city, and everything, said Tetyana Parmynska, a 28-year-old from the Chernihiv region who is now at a refugee centre in Poland, as a man played songs on a battered piano decorated with a peace emblem.

We have no strength anymore.

The Associated Press with files from Reuters