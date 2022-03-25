[Interview] ‘They’re like our brothers and sisters’: Romania’s take on Ukraine

They announced the deployment of four new combat units in Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, a measure requested by Romania since 2014, notes Elena Enache, a reporter for the English section of Radio Romania International (RRI).

She agreed to speak to Radio Canada International to give us an overview of the long-standing relationship between Romania and Ukraine and how Romania is reacting to the Russian invasion.

This is a request Romania has been doing since 2014 to consolidate the Eastern flank and the current context in Ukraine has only sped up this process.

With over 600 kilometres of joint border with Ukraine, Romania is at the forefront of the war. However, when asked if the Romanian people feel threatened by Russia’s invasion of their neighbour, Enache explains that it is not the case since being a member of NATO makes Romania feel safe and protected .

We don’t feel particularly threatened. A quote from Elena Enache, journalist with RRI's English section

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Romania's President Klaus Iohannis next to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a NATO summit to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters / GONZALO FUENTES

Romania joined NATO in 2004, and the military alliance has recently gained significant popular support, with 70 per cent of the population supporting it as of early March, according to Alex Diaconescu, a journalist with RRI's French section.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the United States has sent thousands of additional troops to the old continent mainly to reassure Eastern European countries. France has also deployed additional troops in Romania and is helping to strengthen airspace surveillance, particularly in Poland.

Despite the recent NATO announcements, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis insisted Thursday that additional measures are needed to consolidate the alliance’s permanent presence in the region. On Tuesday, he met with his Polish counterpart and both agreed to intensify their security cooperation.

French Defense Minister Florence Parly (L) talks with French military personnel during a visit to the "Mihail Kogalniceanu" air base in Romania on March 06, 2022. Photo: afp via getty images / DANIEL MIHAILESCU

A common history

Ukraine and Romania have always been quite close, expains Elena Enache. Parts of Romania were initially seized by the Soviet Union and when Ukraine became part of the Soviet Union, these regions became part of it.

Today, Romanians represent a large community in Ukraine and vice versa. Neither side feels resentment, says the journalist, who goes on to explain that the rights of the Ukrainian community are very well represented in Romania with representation in Parliament, very active unions and education in the Ukrainian language given in 45 schools, 10 high schools and three universities.

So when Romanians witnessed Russia’s invasion of their longtime neighbour, it was a big shock for them, she adds.

Outrage, anger, fear for the Ukrainian people is what Romania feels right now. A quote from Elena Enache, journalist

Archive photo of a parade during the Soviet occupation of Bessarabia and North Bukovina. Photo: ANRM, Fototeca, 24945

Russia’s intervention has also brought back some ghosts from the past in this former Soviet country. Between 1944 and 1958, Soviet troops occupied Romania and the country remained part of the Soviet Union until its fall in 1989. Numerous reports have revealed that the Soviet army committed war crimes in Romania or against Romanians while occupying their territory.

It’s impossible not to remember dark periods like that. It’s impossible not to remember what living in a communist country in the Russian sphere of influence feels like, says Enache. Not to mention the disruption and heartbreak that the Soviet occupation of the Romanian regions of Bucovina and northern Bessarabia has generated.

That’s precisely why Romanians understand better than others what Russian occupation would mean for Ukraine.

We consider them our brothers and sisters.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, more than 3.6 million people have already fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on April 24, 2022.

While Poland is by far the country that hosts the most, Romania, Ukraine’s southern neighbour, comes in second place. More than 500,000 people from Ukraine have already fled to Romania, according to Reuters. Most have already moved further west, but just under 80,000 remain, primarily women with small children.

Every day, thousands of refugees take a ferry to cross the Danube, the natural border between Ukraine and Romania. Photo: Radio-Canada / Raphaël Bouvier-Auclair.

There has been an impressive show of support in Romania for the refugees from the first day of the invasion, explains Elena Enache.

Romanian central and local authorities have already allocated significant funds to provide refugees with housing, meals and medicine, adds the journalist. In terms of health care, people fleeing the war now have access to free medical care in Romania's public and private facilities.

The country is also working with the European Union to create an international humanitarian aid centre, which will collect and transport all donations to Ukraine.

An employee of the Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication, SMURD, hands out bags of food to refugees that fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Feb. 27, 2022. Photo: AP / Andreea Alexandru

Equally impressive is how ordinary citizens welcome Ukrainian refugees, notes Enache. There have been really emotional reactions of ordinary Romanian citizens to the destruction and outbreak of refugees.

Many have travelled to the border to help the refugees in any way they can. Some offered goods while others simply offered their services, such as translators or lawyers. Guesthouses, hotels, churches, restaurants, transport companies, they all offered to help them for free, the journalist says.

The important Romanian communities living abroad also chose to help by giving access to their secondary houses for example or by sending money.

As far as Romanians are concerned, we will do everything in our power to help Ukrainian people. We consider them our brothers and sisters. A quote from Elena Enache, journalist

Romanians have made huge donations to help Ukrainian refugees, like in this 4-star hotel in Suceava, about 50 kilometers from the border, which has been turned into a shelter for those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. Photo: Associated Press / Andreea Alexandru

Elena Enache has seen many incredible stories during her reporting, including that of two children who crossed the border accompanied by a complete stranger.

Their mother was working in Italy when the war started. She went to the Romanian border, in Sziget, in the North, to pick up her kids. The father had to stay in Ukraine and he asked a Ukrainian lady he had never met before to help his kids cross the border with only a phone number. The emotional reunion of the mother and the kids were showed all over the news.

The reporter was also struck by a beautiful lesson of compassion from a pensioner who went to the border to meet the refugees and directly share his pension money with Ukrainian children.

This is what some of us do sometimes, concludes Elena Enache.

Radio România International (new window) is the international branch of Romania’s public media. It operates in thirteen languages, including a Ukrainian section. As one of the few stations in the world with a Ukrainian section, Radio Romania International broadcasts short news bulletins for refugees to inform them of how they can get help. These news bulletins are broadcast by all regional stations near the border. Their mandate is to give the position of the Romanian authorities, the evolution of the situation in Ukraine and the ways to support Ukrainian refugees in Romania.

This article was written as part of a collaboration between Radio Canada International and Radio România International.