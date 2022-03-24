Ukrainian president presses NATO for more support as alliance meets in Brussels

He restated his plea — made over and over since the onset of the war with Russia — for a no-fly zone to prevent air and missile attacks on civilian targets.

The Ukrainian army has been resisting for a month in unequal conditions, Zelensky said. And I have been repeating the same thing for a month now. To save people and our cities, Ukraine needs military assistance — without restrictions. As without restrictions, Russia is using its entire arsenal against us.

Zelensky vastly expanded the request for military equipment to include aircraft and tanks, noting that even a donation of one per cent of NATO's stock of armoured vehicles would make a difference to his beleaguered forces.

NATO, he said, has a chance to show that this is truly the most powerful defence association in the world and warned that the world is watching.

And Ukraine is very much waiting — awaiting real action, real security guarantees from those whose word is trustworthy, and whose actions can keep the peace, he said in a video address, a transcript of which was released by his office.

Truly. All offers are on the table. Our needs are on the table. We need peace immediately. The answers are up to you.

Zelensky calls for worldwide protests

The meeting of the western alliance's leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, comes one month into Russia's invasion of its neighbour, an event that has upended decades of European security.

In a separate video address late Wednesday, Zelnsky urged people around the world to protest the ongoing war.

Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard, Zelensky said in English during the emotional video that was recorded near the presidential offices in Kyiv. Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters.

Senior commanders, speaking on background Wednesday, were reluctant to describe the battle in Ukraine as a stalemate, but did say that the Russian offensive has slowed considerably and the Ukrainians have been successful in some limited counter-offensives.

They estimated that between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed with another possible 25,000 wounded.

There is the fear the war could drag on, as conflicts in Syria and elsewhere have done.

Will NATO unity last?

Christian Leuprecht, a professor at the Royal Military College of Canada, said NATO has done very well in the aftermath of the invasion in terms of unity, but he's concerned about the effects of a long war and how that might be an advantage for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin has been surprised by the resilience, but I think there's a risk that that resolve will crumble if this conflict drags on for months, or possibly years, said Leuprecht.

I think, a risk that NATO will lose, not NATO, per se, but the member populations will lose interest, especially once they see the bill for this coming in.

As he arrived for the meeting, Trudeau said: NATO and partners around the world are united in condemning and standing up to Russia.

European Union and G7 summits have been scheduled after the NATO summit. Before the traditional family photo of the G7 leaders, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke for a moment with US President Joe Biden. Photo: La Presse canadienne / Sean Kilpatrick

The alliance announced on Wednesday that it was forming four new battle groups in eastern Europe nations — Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria — to bolster defences along Russia's border.

Leuprecht said the nucleus of each new formation has been there for a while, but NATO has been reluctant to activate them for fear of antagonizing Putin.

Murray Brewster (new window) · CBC News