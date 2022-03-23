$4.9B electric vehicle battery plant announced for Windsor, Ont.

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

The operation is set to create 2,500 jobs in the region, with each level of government offering incentives for the project.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli, federal Minister of Innovation François-Philippe Champagne, federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens were among those at the facility's future site in the southwestern Ontario city for the announcement Wednesday.

The companies say the plant aims to have an annual production capacity of 45 gigawatt hours.

In October, Stellantis announced it had formed a partnership with LG to build a battery plant (new window) in North America, with construction slated to start later this year. The location was under review at the time, Stellantis said.

'Recognition of what Windsor-Essex can do'

Heading into the official announcement, the prospect of an electric vehicle battery plant being built in Windsor sparked optimism about what it could mean for the region and the auto industry.

This will put us on the map, not just here in North America, but globally, said Rakesh Naidu, president and chief executive officer of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce. There'll be a recognition of what Windsor-Essex can do in terms of not just how good we are in the conventional auto sector, but also in terms of the the new generation of auto technologies, and the new ... EVs sector.

Yvonne Pilon, president and CEO of WEtech Alliance, said the project would be great for talent retention and startup development in the region.

There is a lot of technology in the electric vehicle, electric batteries, so from a start up perspective, we look at what this will mean for new companies coming to the region, new companies starting based on, again, a diversified and different supply chain, she said.

When you think about the different levels of talent needed to power this new industry, a lot of tech talent, software engineers, software developers.

Automotive journalist Kay Lane said Windsor would be a good choice for an EV battery plant for a number of reasons.

Location, even the source of electricity that it uses, she said. "It's a clean power supply, so it's very reliable.

They were looking for somewhere with zero carbon-emitting sources.

