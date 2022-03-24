[Interview] The Ukrainian conflict seen from Switzerland

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Switzerland's neutrality has made headlines on both sides of the Atlantic. There were long debates about whether the sanctions imposed by the Swiss government on Russian politicians, businessmen and organizations marked the beginning of the end of this neutrality.

To get an insight into this debate, as well as the solidarity displayed by the Swiss towards Ukrainian refugees, Radio Canada International (RCI) spoke with Marcela Aguila, journalist in charge of the Spanish section of Swissinfo.

RCI: How do you perceive this perpetual Swiss neutrality in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Marcela Aguila: The question of whether or not neutrality has been breached is now the subject of lively debates, and has been since the beginning of the conflict. Switzerland did not align itself with the sanctions applied by the European Union, precisely out of fear of breaching its neutrality. Switzerland does not attack. Switzerland defends itself if necessary, but it has also taken a stand in condemning acts that go against humanitarian law. Much ink has been spilled on this issue of neutrality.

There are those who say that neutrality does not mean that a country should do nothing, without voicing its opinion. It must take a stand, but always seek to respect international law, humanitarian law.

To this we should add Switzerland's good offices, which are also one of the country's particularities: it is always willing to mediate and to solve issues at the negotiating table.

RCI: Could Switzerland act as a mediator in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?

Marcela Aguila: Switzerland is always ready to take on the role of mediator. At one point there was talk of a possible meeting convened in Geneva, but President Ignazio Cassis said no specific proposal had been made. But Switzerland's approach has always been the same: We can help them talk. This is part of its foreign policy.

Additional sanctions Last week, the Swiss government extended the sanctions imposed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. According to a press release from the Ministry of Economy, Education and Research, Minister Guy Parmelin has approved the addition of more than 200 individuals and organizations to the sanctions list. A total of 197 people are subject to financial sanctions, while nine organizations are subject to financial measures. This means that the assets of prominent Russian businessmen and oligarchs have been frozen. Switzerland has also decided to forbid all those who wish to provide military support to the belligerents in Ukraine from flying over its territory, according to government announcements.

RCI: How did the Swiss citizens react to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Marcela Aguila: There was much consternation at first. Then came the condemnation and now we see, above all, a lot of solidarity. People are being very supportive. Not only the authorities, but also the society. There have been tremendous demonstrations of solidarity towards the people of Ukraine.

There are two important points: One is that the Swiss government has promised to give 80 million Swiss francs (CAD $108 million) to refugee support programs in countries neighbouring Ukraine and for Ukrainians once they manage to settle in these countries. But there is also an organization called La Chaîne du Bonheur, which is a humanitarian organization that has been in place for many years and is constantly open for donations. This organization has collected more than 80 million Swiss francs from civil society. In fact, in just one day, the organization raised 50 million Swiss francs (C$67.5 million).

Journalist Marcela Aguila is in charge of the Spanish section of Swissinfo. Photo: (Cortesía / RCI) / Captura de pantalla - María Gabriela Aguzzi.

Open doors for all refugees from Ukraine

On March 11, 2022, the Swiss government decided to issue so-called Permit S for Ukrainian refugees settling in Switzerland. Approved in 1999, this permit, which had not been used to date, gives immediate refugee status and a number of benefits, for one year, with the possibility of renewal. If the conflict lasts up to five years, for example, refugees can opt for a B permit, which allows them to live in Switzerland for five years and is renewable. To obtain permanent residence they must obtain a C permit, which has other requirements.

But in addition to this government measure, Switzerland's solidarity towards refugees was clearly reflected in the 45,000 beds offered by Swiss citizens in their own homes.

We are talking about 45,000 available beds in a small country (8.6 million inhabitants). That's a lot. I have, in fact, some friends who are offering their house, which has two floors, and they are arranging the second floor to put a stove and a refrigerator so that they can feel more independent , commented Ms. Aguila.

Between 50,000 and 60,000 Ukrainians could go to Switzerland According to the Swiss Minister of Justice, between 50,000 and 60,000 Ukrainians could seek protection in Switzerland following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Karin Keller-Sutter told Blick TV that it was difficult to give precise estimates on how many Ukrainians may travel to Switzerland, as it depends on how long the fighting lasts. But it could be as many as 60,000, she said. This is a major challenge for our country , said Ms. Keller-Sutter.

The benefits of the Permit S

This permit entitles refugees to stay in Switzerland provisionally. They also get an immediate work permit and can benefit from social assistance, medical care and an allowance of 1000 Swiss francs per month (CAD $1351), per person.

It is worth noting that Switzerland took certain measures to protect not only Ukrainians but also citizens of other countries who had residency in Ukraine and cannot return to their home countries.

The Swiss and the UNHCR flags in Geneva. UNHCR is the UN agency responsible for managing refugee crises. Photo: Getty Images / BalkansCat

Switzerland's energy dependency

Switzerland, which is located at the heart of Europe, is currently analyzing the repercussions of its energy dependence on Russia. In 2021, 25% of the energy consumed in the area covered by Gaznat, which includes French-speaking Switzerland, came from Russia.

The price of gasoline has also increased in Switzerland.

RCI: Could special measures be introduced to reduce dependence on Russian energy?

Marcela Aguila: If this conflict doesn't drag on, it seems that there would be no problem. We are already seeing an impact on gasoline prices, but for now we do not see any (gas) supply problems. The problem is if the conflict lasts.

Switzerland has also been a great historical promoter of renewable energies, so continuing with these policies remains highly relevant in this country.

Bunkers for everyone, by law A fact perhaps unknown to many is that with the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the question of the existence of shelters for the entire Swiss population has come back to the table. Marcela Aguila explained that when the invasion began, people started talking again about what would happen if there was an attack. Everyone should have a shelter in Switzerland. There are a total of 360,000 throughout the country that would provide protection for the more than 8 million inhabitants. These bunkers were built many years ago. Switzerland, being in the middle of Europe and not involved in the wars... was still very concerned. That's why, at some point, the buildings that were built were designed with shelters , added the journalist.

This article was written as part of a collaboration between Radio Canada International and Swissinfo.

Note: this interview was conducted by María Gabriela Aguzzi and is also available in Spanish and French.