Ukraine holds on to Mariupol as civilians escaping the port city describe devastation

The latest:

Kyiv residents under curfew as Ukrainian forces say they've retaken key suburb of Makariv.

Russian forces continue siege of Mariupol after Ukraine refuses demands to surrender port city.

Zelensky says he would be prepared to consider waiving NATO bid by Ukraine in exchange for ceasefire, security guarantees.

Biden warns Putin may resort to using chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Explosions and bursts of gunfire shook Kyiv, and black smoke rose from a spot in the north. Intensified artillery fire could be heard from the northwest, where Russia has sought to encircle and capture several suburban areas of the capital, a crucial target.

Residents sheltered at home or underground under a 35-hour curfew imposed by city authorities that runs to Wednesday morning.

Russian forces also carried on with their siege of Mariupol after the southern port city's defenders refused demands to surrender, with fleeing civilians describing relentless bombardments and corpses lying in the streets. But the Kremlin's ground offensive in other parts of the country advanced slowly or not at all, knocked back by lethal hit-and-run attacks by the Ukrainians.

Early Tuesday, Ukrainian troops forced Russian forces out of the Kyiv suburb of Makariv after a fierce battle, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said. The regained territory allowed Ukrainian forces to retake control of a key highway to the west and block Russian troops from surrounding Kyiv from the northwest.

Smoke rises around an industrial compound after multiple explosions, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, in this screengrab from a video released on Tuesday. Photo: (AZOV/Handout via Reuters)

The warnings came as attacks continued in and around Kyiv and Mariupol, and people escaped the battered and besieged port city.

The hands of one exhausted Mariupol survivor were shaking as she arrived by train in the western city of Lviv.

There's no connection with the world. We couldn't ask for help, said Julia Krytska, who made it out with her husband and son with the help of volunteers. People don't even have water there.

Explosions and bursts of gunfire shook Kyiv, and black smoke rose from a spot in the north. Intensified artillery fire could be heard from the northwest, where Russia has sought to encircle and capture several suburban areas of the capital, a crucial target.

Early Tuesday, Ukrainian troops drove Russian forces from the Kyiv suburb of Makariv after a fierce battle, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said. The regained territory allowed Ukrainian forces to retake control of a key highway and block Russian troops from surrounding Kyiv from the northwest.

Still, the Defence Ministry said Russian forces partially took other northwest suburbs, Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, some of which have been under attack almost since Russia invaded nearly a month ago.

WATCH | Doctor anguished over bombing of psychiatric hospital in Mykolaiv:

A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said Ukrainian resistance has brought much of Russia's advance to a halt but has not sent Moscow's forces into retreat.

Russia's invasion has driven more than 10 million people from their homes, a number similar to the population of Portugal and almost a quarter of Ukraine's pre-war population, according to the United Nations. Thousands of civilians are believed to have died. Estimates of Russian military casualties vary widely, but even conservative figures by Western officials are in the low thousands.

On Monday, Russia's pro-Kremlin Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, citing the Defence Ministry, reported that almost 10,000 Russian soldiers had been killed. The report was quickly removed, and the newspaper blamed hackers. The Kremlin refused to comment. The same Western official said the figure was a reasonable estimate.

Nuclear fears

Beyond the terrible human toll, the war has shaken the post-Cold War global security consensus, imperilled the global supply of key crops, including wheat (new window), and repeatedly raised worries it could set off a nuclear accident.

Ukraine's natural resources minister said wildfires near the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine have been extinguished and radiation levels in the area are within norms. Fires are not uncommon in the area, but raise concern about the potential release of radiation from fallout from the 1986 explosion and fire at the plant.

Concerns have been expressed about safety at the decommissioned plant since it was seized by Russian forces last month. The power supply was temporarily cut amid fighting earlier this month, and Ukraine's nuclear regulatory agency said Monday that radiation monitors around the plant had stopped working.

WATCH | Biden warns Russia's attacks could get worse:

Facing unexpectedly stiff resistance, Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces are increasingly concentrating their air power and artillery on Ukraine's cities and civilians living there.

Talks to end the fighting have continued by video. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would be prepared to consider waiving any bid by Ukraine to join NATO — a key Russian demand — in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine's security.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he saw progress in the talks.

From my outreach with various actors, elements of diplomatic progress are coming into view on several key issues, and the gains are enough to end hostilities now, he said. He gave no details.

WATCH | UN secretary-general says fighting must end:

The Western official, though, said that there were no signs Moscow was ready to compromise.

Zelensky also suggested Kyiv would be open to future discussions on the status of Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014, and the regions of the eastern Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists. But he said that was a topic for another time.

Scope of human toll in Mariupol unclear

In Mariupol, with communications cut, movement restricted and many residents in hiding, the fate of those inside an art school flattened on Sunday and a theatre that was blown apart four days earlier was unclear. More than 1,300 people were believed to be sheltering in the theatre, and 400 were estimated to have been in the art school.

Perched on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol is a crucial port for Ukraine and lies along a stretch of territory between Russia and Crimea. As such, it is a key target that has been besieged for more than three weeks and has seen some of the worst suffering of the war.

The destruction is important in Kharkiv, in the northeast of Ukraine. The city is surrounded by Russian forces on several sides and major axes, but is not encircled. The shelling continued there on Tuesday. Photo: La Presse canadienne / AP/Andrew Marienko

It is not clear how close its capture might be. Ukraine's Defence Ministry said Tuesday that its forces were still defending the city and had destroyed a Russian patrol boat and electronic warfare complex.

Over the weekend, Moscow had offered safe passage out of Mariupol — one corridor leading east to Russia, another going west to other parts of Ukraine — in return for the city's surrender before daybreak Monday. Ukraine flatly rejected the offer well before the deadline.

Mariupol had a prewar population of about 430,000. Around a quarter were believed to have left in the opening days of the war, and tens of thousands escaped over the past week by way of the humanitarian corridors. Other attempts have been thwarted by the fighting.

A woman sits on a bed in a center that was opened to help Ukrainian refugees in Rzeszow, Poland. Photo: Reuters / KACPER PEMPEL

Mariupol officials said on March 15 that at least 2,300 people had died in the siege, with some buried in mass graves. There has been no official estimate since then, but the number is feared to be far higher after six more days of bombardment.

For those who remain, conditions have become brutal. The assault has cut off Mariupol's electricity, water and food supplies and severed communication with the outside world, plunging residents into a fight for survival. Fresh commercial satellite images showed smoke rising from buildings newly hit by Russian artillery.

WATCH | Mariupol refugee recounts life in city under siege:

Those who have made it out of Mariupol told of a devastated city.

There are no buildings there anymore, said 77-year-old Maria Fiodorova, who crossed the border to Poland on Monday after five days of travel.

'Every house became a target'

Olga Nikitina, who fled Mariupol for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, where she arrived Sunday, said gunfire blew out her windows, and her apartment dropped below freezing.

Battles took place over every street. Every house became a target, she said.

A long line of vehicles stood on a road in Bezimenne as Mariupol residents sought shelter at a temporary camp set up by Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk region. An estimated 5,000 people from Mariupol have taken refuge in the camp. Many arrived in cars with signs that said children in Russian.

A priest prays in the ruins of the Retroville mall, where rescuers continue to search for victims among the rubble, March 21, 2022. Photo: Associated Press / Efrem Lukatsky

A woman who gave her name as Yulia said she and her family sought shelter in Bezimenne after a bombing destroyed six houses behind her home.

That's why we got in the car, at our own risk, and left in 15 minutes because everything is destroyed there, dead bodies are lying around, she said. They don't let us pass through everywhere — there are shootings.

WATCH | Scores of Ukrainians flood into Poland:

In all, more than 8,000 people escaped to safer areas Monday through humanitarian corridors, including about 3,000 from Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Russian shelling of a corridor wounded four children on a route leading out of Mariupol, Zelensky said.

Matthew Saltmarsh, a spokesperson for the UN refugee agency, called the speed and scale of people fleeing danger in Ukraine unprecedented in recent memory.

The Associated Press