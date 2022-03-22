Fortnite owner Epic Games raises $36M to support Ukraine

On Sunday, Epic Games announced that all proceeds from sales of Fortnite from that day until April 3 would be donated to (new window) humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine.

Their statement says Xbox will also be donating all of their net proceeds from Fortnite during this time period.

The choice of the sales window is significant, since the company released the latest version of its best-selling game that day.

A day later, the company said it had already raised $36 million US.

The humanitarian relief organizations that will receive the proceeds include UNICEF, UNHCR, Direct Relief and the United Nations World Food Program.

Promising future for philanthropy in gaming space

Paul Nazareth, who has worked for 20 years as a philanthropy specialist in Toronto, says gaming has become a thriving environment for social causes.

Nazareth pointed to a Twitch stream where U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised over $200,000 for food pantries, eviction defence legal aid and community support organizations.

Gaming is going to become the new golf tournament, he said, adding that a new generation that's increasingly online is reshaping where fundraisers take place.

Nazareth says these fundraisers also educate younger generations about social causes and keep them involved in their communities.

Connecting to causes is even more powerful than just the money, he said.

Nazareth cautioned, however, that transparency is important to ensure people know where the money is going and how it will be used.

Gaming retailers show solidarity with Ukraine

Epic Games isn't the only one fundraising money for humanitarian relief in Ukraine in the gaming space.

Humble Bundle, a digital storefront for video games, launched a one-week fundraising campaign supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine on March 18. According to their website (new window), the initiative has raised over $14 million.

And a fundraiser by itch.io (new window), a website for users to host, sell and download indie games, that concluded on March 18 raised over $6 million.

