McMaster researchers looking for ways to improve transit for older, immigrant adults

A research team is examining public transit and the challenges and barriers it can present to people who are 55 and older and newer to Canada.

But, the researchers say, they've had some trouble finding participants and hope more will come forward.

Shaila Jamal, a Ph.D. candidate, is working on the project under the supervision of Bruce Newbold, a professor and the director of the school of earth, environment and society.

Tough to learn a new system

Jamal moved from Bangladesh to Canada in 2014 and explained busses worked differently back home.

It took her some time to learn about Canada's transit system, she said. That's partially what inspired her work.

[In Bangladesh] we don't have that wire on the bus to signal stop. So it took me a while to learn, Jamal said.

I was thinking that for an older person, if they are travelling independently, it will be a really tough thing [to understand].

Newbold has long been interested in sustainable and public transportation, and said he decided to merge that focus with immigration and how newcomers learn about their environment in Canada.

We know how important transportation is in terms of connecting people to their community, to connecting people to medical appointments, [also] to religious institutions, the professor added.

HSR involved in the project

Newbold said speaking with the local transit provider about ways to improve its service and accessibility are part of the project.

Especially because we all are growing older and we are seeing a city that's more diverse, he explained.

Maureen Cosyn Heath, director of transit for the Hamilton Street Railway (HSR), said teams from McMaster have interviewed customers to further explore the needs of seniors.

The next step involves understanding whether older adults and seniors who are newcomers to Canada have further unique needs and experiences that would be beneficial for us to identify and understand, she added in an email to CBC.

Struggle to find subjects

But in order for the project to have an impact, the researchers say they need more people to get on board.

The call for input has been out since mid-February, but they have only had three responses so far.

Two out of the three people they spoke with have not had any experience with the transit system and are usually driven around by their children, the researchers said.

We have found it a greater challenge than we might have expected in terms of finding ... these older immigrant adults to talk to us, said Newbold.

He mentioned they have modified their strategy to get a wider audience to respond.

Jamal said the age bar has been dropped from 65+ to 55 years and above. The researchers are also welcoming non-transit users now. The subjects need to be residing in Hamilton and should be those who immigrated within the last 10 years.

She added she regularly contacts different organizations, mosques and churches to share the information, though she hasn't had much luck so far.

But I am optimistic, Jamal said.

Outcomes so far

Some of the issues highlighted by a subject they spoke with were: a language barrier leading to hesitation in communicating with the drivers, difficulties in understanding the use of smartphone applications to track bus routes and problems travelling to far away bus stops.

Jamal said these issues can discourage people from using the bus.

She said the ultimate goal of the project is to interview both senior immigrant users and the service providers, followed by an analysis of their findings.

The final step would be to conduct a workshop where the target group and the service provider could sit together and try to find a solution to improve their travel experience.

We are hoping that by the end of this project we will have ideas that have been generated within the community and by the community to take to the HSR, said Newbold.

The university's call-out remains open and if more responses kick in soon, research results can be expected in July.

To participate in this study, people are asked to contact: Shaila Jamal, School of Earth, Environment and Society, McMaster University, 902-412-7870 or email jamals16@mcmaster.ca (new window).

Rhythm Rathi (new window) · CBC News