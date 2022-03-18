Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport as strikes across Ukraine continue

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

The latest:

Russian military fires missiles at airport near western city of Lviv, shelling reported in Kyiv area.

Ukrainian official says 130 people have been rescued from rubble of bombed theatre in strategic port city of Mariupol.

Famous for towing captured Russian tanks, Ukrainian farmers step up for war effort (new window) .

A Ukrainian woman fled the city of Bucha with her son. Now the "beautiful, modern" city has become a battlefield. (new window)

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram that several missiles hit a facility used to repair military aircraft and damaged a bus repair facility, though no casualties were immediately reported. The aircraft repair facility had suspended work ahead of the attack, the mayor said.

The missiles that hit Lviv were launched from the Black Sea, but two of the six that were launched were shot down, Ukrainian air force's western command said on Facebook.

Not far from the Polish border and well behind the front lines, Lviv and the surrounding area has not been spared Russia's attacks, the worst of which killed nearly three dozen people last weekend at a training facility near the city. Meanwhile, the city's population has swelled by some 200,000 as people from elsewhere in Ukraine have sought shelter there.

Smoke could be seen rising from the western part of the capital Kyiv after an early morning barrage Friday. There were no immediate reports of casualties or what had been damaged.

See some of the damage after Friday's attacks on the Kyiv area:

Rescue teams remove debris from a collapsed building after a Russian strike, March 15, 2022, in Kharkiv. Photo: Reuters

A plume of smoke rises in the sky of Lviv on March 18, 2022. An aircraft repair factory located near the airport was bombed by the Russian army. Photo: AFP / YURIY DYACHYSHYN

In city after city around Ukraine, hospitals, schools and buildings where people sought safety from the bombardment have been attacked.

Rescue workers searched for survivors in the ruins of a theatre that served as a shelter when it was blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged southern city of Mariupol. And in Merefa, near the northeast city of Kharkiv, at least 21 people were killed when Russian artillery destroyed a school and a community centre, a local official said.

Ukraine's state emergency service said a multi-storey teaching building was shelled on Friday morning in the eastern city of Kharkiv, killing one person, wounding 11 and trapping one person in the rubble.

Shells also hit the eastern city of Kramatorsk on Friday, killing two people and wounding six, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post.

Civilian casualties have been mounting. The United Nations says that so far it has recorded 780 killed and 1,252 injured, although it estimates actual casualties are much higher. It says that most of the civilian casualties were due to explosive weapons with a wide impact area, such as heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems as well as missile and air strikes.

Ukrainian officials say thousands of civilians have been killed.

The World Health Organization has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities, with 12 people killed and 34 injured, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the United Nations Security Council in a virtual briefing Thursday.

As Russian attacks continued, U.S. President Joe Biden was due to talk with Chinese president Xi Jinping later on Friday, in an attempt to starve Russia's war machine by isolating Moscow from the one big power that has yet to condemn its assault.

What's the latest from the port city of Mariupol?

WATCH | See some of the massive damage in Mariupol, the strategic southern city hit by relentless attacks from Russian forces:

In Mariupol, hundreds of civilians were said to have taken shelter in a grand, columned theatre in the city's centre when it was hit Wednesday by a Russian airstrike. Communications are disrupted across the city and movement is difficult because of shelling and other fighting. Satellite imagery on Monday from Maxar Technologies showed huge white letters on the pavement outside the theatre spelling out "CHILDREN" in Russian — "DETI" — to alert warplanes to the vulnerable people hiding inside.

Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova on Friday said 130 people had been rescued so far from the rubble of the theatre. In a televised address, Denisova said rescue work was ongoing at the site, where many people were sheltering underground before the building was hit, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

Across the city, snow flurries fell around the skeletons of burned, windowless and shrapnel-scarred apartment buildings as smoke rose above the skyline. Cars, some with the "Z" symbol of the Russian invasion force in their windows, drove past stacks of ammunition boxes and artillery shells in a neighbourhood controlled by Russian-backed separatists. Russia's military denied bombing the theatre or anyplace else in Mariupol on Wednesday.

U.S. to examine potential war crimes

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that American officials were evaluating potential war crimes and that if the intentional targeting of civilians by Russia is confirmed, there will be massive consequences.

The United Nations political chief, Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo, also called for an investigation into civilian casualties, reminding the UN Security Council that international humanitarian law bans direct attacks on civilians.

She said many of the daily attacks battering Ukrainian cities are reportedly indiscriminate and involve the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area. DiCarlo said the devastation in Mariupol and Kharkiv "raises grave fears about the fate of millions of residents of Kyiv and other cities facing intensifying attacks.

In remarks early Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was thankful to Biden for additional military aid, but he would not get into specifics about the new package, saying he did not want Russia to know what to expect.

He said when the invasion began on Feb. 24, Russia expected to find Ukraine much as it did in 2014, when Russia seized Crimea without a fight and backed separatists as they took control of the eastern Donbas region.Instead, he said, Ukraine had much stronger defences than expected, and Russia didn't know what we had for defence or how we prepared to meet the blow.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven leading economies accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of conducting an unprovoked and shameful war, and called on Russia to comply with the International Court of Justice's order to stop its attack and withdraw its forces.

Both Ukraine and Russia this week reported some progress in negotiations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that some negotiators were breaking into working groups.

Zelensky said he would not reveal Ukraine's negotiating tactics.

Working more in silence than on television, radio or on Facebook, Zelensky said. I consider it the right way.

WATCH | Russians who oppose the war flee abroad:

Putin spoke by phone Friday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who urged the Russian president to agree to an immediate ceasefire and called for an improvement to the humanitarian situation, a spokesperson for Scholz said.

In a statement about the call, the Kremlin said Putin told the German chancellor that Ukraine had unrealistic proposals and was dragging out negotiations. The Kremlin also said it was evacuating civilians, and accused Ukraine of committing war crimes by shelling cities in the east.

Russia has demanded that NATO pledge never to admit Ukraine to the alliance or station forces there.

The fighting has led more than three million people to flee Ukraine, the UN estimates.

The Associated Press with files from Reuters