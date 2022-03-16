Ukraine to ask U.S. for more help as Russian airstrikes on Kyiv intensify

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fighting intensifies in Kyiv suburbs, powerful explosion reported overnight in eastern city of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address U.S. Congress, CBCNews.ca will carry speech live at 9 a.m. ET

Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova fined after protesting Russia's war in Ukraine on state TV (new window) .

Ukrainian Canadians on Zelensky's address to Parliament (new window) , personal war connections.

In the war's third week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested there was still some reason to be optimistic that negotiations with the Russian government might yet yield an agreement.

Previewing his speech to the U.S. Congress, Zelensky thanked President Joe Biden and all the friends of Ukraine for $13.6 billion in new support. He appealed for more weapons and more sanctions to punish Russia and repeated his call to close the skies over Ukraine to Russian missiles and planes.

Zelensky said Russia's demands were becoming more realistic after their delegations met Tuesday via video. The sides were expected to speak again later Wednesday.

A woman and child evacuate a residential building in kyiv that was hit by missile fire. Photo: Reuters / Services d'urgence de l'Ukraine

Efforts are still needed, patience is needed, he said in his video address to the nation. Any war ends with an agreement.

He said Russian forces had been unable to move deeper into Ukrainian territory but had continued their heavy shelling of cities.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, meanwhile, said a neutral military status for Ukraine was being seriously discussed at the businesslike talks.

Developments on the diplomatic front and on the ground occurred as the number of people fleeing Ukraine amid Europe's heaviest fighting since the Second World War eclipsed three million.

What's happening on the ground?

WATCH | Huge explosions seen in Kyiv after Russian missile strikes:

Shrapnel from an artillery shell slammed into a 12-storey apartment building in central Kyiv on Wednesday, obliterating the top floor and igniting a fire that sent plumes of smoke over the area, according to a statement and images released by the Kyiv emergencies agency. The neighbouring building was also damaged. The agency reported two victims, without saying if they were injured or killed.

In Kharkiv, a powerful explosion thundered overnight that was heard across the eastern city.

a powerful explosion thundered overnight that was heard across the eastern city. In addition to airstrikes and shelling by ground forces, Russian naval ships fired overnight on a town south of Mariupol on the Azov Sea and another near Odesa on the Black Sea, according to local officials.

on the Azov Sea and another near on the Black Sea, according to local officials. In Mariupol , Russian troops seized the city's largest hospital, regional leader Pavlo Kyrylenko said. He said the troops forced about 400 people from nearby homes into the Regional Intensive Care Hospital and were using them and roughly 100 patients and staff as human shields by not allowing them to leave. Kyrylenko said shelling had already heavily damaged the hospital's main building, but medical staff have been treating patients in makeshift wards in the basement.

Ukraine's president said 28,893 civilians were able to flee through nine humanitarian corridors in the past day, although the Russians refused to allow aid into Mariupol.

In neighbouring Poland, which has taken nearly two million people from Ukraine, authorities on Wednesday began issuing national identification numbers to the refugees so they can access social services and benefits, and more easily find jobs.

Ukranian women and their children in an old tunnel to shelter against the bombardments. Photo: Radio-Canada / Philippe Leblanc

Russian forces have intensified fighting in the Kyiv suburbs, notably around the town of Bucha in the northwest and the highway leading west toward Zhytomyr, the head of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Kuleba said. He said Russian troops are trying to cut off the capital from transport arteries and destroy logistical capabilities even as they plan a wide-ranging attack to seize Kyiv. Twelve towns around Kyiv are without water and six without heat.

Russia has occupied the city of Ivankiv, 80 kilometres north of Kyiv, and controls the surrounding region on the border with Belarus, Kuleba said.

Across the Kyiv region, he said, Kindergartens, museums, churches, residential blocks and engineering infrastructure are suffering from the endless firing.

A senior U.S. defence official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon's assessment, said Tuesday the Russians were using long-range fire to hit civilian targets inside Kyiv with increasing frequency but that their ground forces were making little to no progress around the country.

The official said Russian troops were still about 15 kilometres from the centre of the capital.

Zelensky signals Ukraine unlikely to enter NATO

Russian and Ukrainian representatives held talks on Monday and Tuesday. A key adviser to the Ukrainian president has said they were expected to continue Wednesday.

In a statement that seemed to signal potential grounds for agreement with Moscow, Zelensky told European leaders gathered in London that he realizes NATO has no intention of accepting Ukraine.

We have heard for many years about the open doors, but we also heard that we can't enter those doors, he said. This is the truth, and we have simply to accept it as it is.

NATO does not admit nations with unsettled territorial conflicts. Zelensky has repeatedly said he realizes NATO isn't going to offer membership to Ukraine and that he could consider a neutral status for his country but needs strong security guarantees from both the West and Russia.

The UN said close to 700 civilians in Ukraine have been confirmed killed, with the true figure probably much higher. Zelensky told Canadian MPs in a video address on Tuesday that 97 children had been killed to date.

WATCH | Zelensky pleads for more help from Canada:

The Associated Press with a file from Reuters