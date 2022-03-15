Russia ramps up bombardment of Kyiv, civilians flee Mariupol

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

The latest:

Explosions reported across Kyiv as Ukrainian authorities report artillery strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asks Europe for more weapons, calls for trade embargo on Russia. Zelensky is set to address Canada's Parliament (new window) at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Leaders of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia travelling to Kyiv to show support for Ukraine.

ANALYSIS | Why these Ukrainian diplomats and leaders have little hope peace talks will soon end Russia's war. (new window)

On the diplomatic front, another round of talks began between Russia and Ukraine via video, and the leaders of three European Union countries — including Poland, a NATO member on Ukraine's doorstep — planned a visit to the embattled capital in a bold show of support.

As the number of people driven from the country by war eclipsed three million, large explosions thundered across Kyiv before dawn from what Ukrainian authorities said were artillery strikes, as Russia's assault on the capital appeared to become more systematic and edged toward the city centre.

WATCH | Fire breaks out at Kyiv apartment after Russian shelling:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said barrages hit four multi-storey buildings in the city, killing dozens of people. The shelling ignited a huge fire in a 15-storey apartment building and spurred a frantic rescue effort.

The strikes targeted a western district of Kyiv, disrupting a relative calm that returned after an initial advance by Moscow's forces was stopped in the early days of the war.

European leaders head to Kyiv

As citizens of Kyiv faced increasing pressures from Russia, the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia set out for Ukraine's capital city by train despite the security risks, in a visit that EU officials said was not sanctioned by other members of the 27-nation bloc.

The aim of the visit is to express the European Union's unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet. He was joined by fellow Prime Ministers Janez Jansa of Slovenia and Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland, as well as Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland's de-facto leader.

Meanwhile, an adviser to the Ukrainian president said on Twitter that "negotiations are ongoing (new window) between delegations from both Ukraine and Russia. The talks, Mykhailo Podoliyak said, were dealing with general regulation matters, ceasefire, withdrawal of troops from the territory of the country. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow was pressing its demands for Ukraine to drop its bid to join NATO, adopt a neutral status and demilitarize."

Zelensky addresses Parliament

Zelensky — who has made repeated pleas to the West for more help in Ukraine's fight against Russian forces — on Tuesday spoke to Canadian MPs via a video stream.

Every night is a horrible night, he said through an interpreter, as he outlined how Russian attacks are devastating cities and infrastructure. Kyiv is being shelled and bombed, he said, while people in Mariupol live without heat and power and face increasingly dire shortages.

Canada has always been steadfast in their support, he said, describing the country as a reliable partner. But, he said, much more needs to be done as Ukraine fights against Russia's invasion. He called for more sanctions and a no-fly zone.

They are destroying everything, he said of Russian forces, pointing to attacks on schools, hospitals and memorials.

It has been difficult to independently verify casualty figures, but Zelensky said in his address to MPs that 97 children have been killed in the war to date. The UN said close to 700 civilians in Ukraine have been confirmed killed, with the true figure likely much higher.

Ahead of his address, Zelensky spoke to leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force — a U.K-led task group of armed forces from several European nations — via videolink Tuesday.

The president, who urged Europeans to help yourself by helping us, said the Ukrainian military is rapidly using up weapons and other hardware that Western nations have shipped to his country. He also appealed for a full trade embargo on Russia, saying sanctions have not been enough to counter the Russian advance.

We have to acknowledge Russia as a rogue state and there has to be a trade embargo with Russia, Zelensky said. This is something that we need and you need as well, just like the rest of the world, to make sure there is peace in Europe and Ukraine.

What's happening on the ground

According to the latest data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the number of Ukrainian refugees is approaching 3 million. Photo: Associated Press / Emilio Morenatti

When Russia launched the war nearly three weeks ago, fear of an imminent invasion gripped the Ukrainian capital, as residents slept night after night in subway stations or crammed onto trains to flee. But as the Russian offensive bogged down, Kyiv saw a relative lull. Fighting has intensified on the outskirts in recent days, and sporadic air raid sirens ring out around the capital.

The Ukrainian military said in a statement that the Kyiv explosions reported Tuesday were artillery strikes. They hit the Svyatoshynskyi district of western Kyiv, adjacent to the suburb of Irpin that has seen some of the worst battles of the war. Flames shot out of an apartment building as firefighters rescued people from ladders. Smoke filled the air. A firefighter at the scene confirmed one person had died and that several others were rescued, but that others remained inside as rescuers tried to reach them.

Russian forces also stepped up strikes overnight on the northwest suburbs of Irpin, Hostomel and Bucha, the head of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Kuleba said. "Many streets [in those areas] have been turned into a mush of steel and concrete. People have been hiding for weeks in basements, and are afraid to go out even for evacuations," Kuleba said Tuesday on Ukrainian television. Russian forces also renewed efforts to capture Mariupol in the south, and unleashed new artillery strikes on downtown Kharkiv in the east, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in a Facebook statement. It claimed Ukrainian forces have killed 150 Russian troops and destroyed two Russian tanks in the battle for Mariupol.

The deputy mayor of Mariupol told (new window)CBC's Power & Politics (new window) on Monday that the city still lacks food, water and medicine. "The situation is awful, and it becomes worse and worse," Serhiy Orlov said, noting that the most recent attempt to get a convoy of aid into the city had stalled.

The reported assaults come after a rare glimmer of hope Monday in the encircled port city of Mariupol, which saw a convoy of 160 civilian cars leave along a designated humanitarian route, according to city council.

But overall, nearly all of the Russian military offensives remained stalled after making little progress over the weekend, according to a senior U.S. defence official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon's assessment. Russian troops were still about 15 kilometres from the centre of Kyiv, the official said.

The Red Cross and the United Nations refugee agency say millions of people face food and medicine shortages along with the immediate conflict threats of shelling and air attacks, with millions displaced within the country.

More than 2.95 million people from Ukraine have fled to neighbouring countries in what the UN has called Europe's biggest refugee crisis since the Second World War. Of those, more than 1.7 million are in neighbouring Poland, the UN refugee agency says. (new window) The International Organization for Migration put the number even higher, saying more than three million people had fled Ukraine since the war began.

In Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that while the Biden administration supports Ukraine's participation in the talks with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have to show signs of de-escalating in order to demonstrate good faith.

During a meeting in Rome with a senior Chinese diplomat, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned China against helping Russia.

Two administration officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information, said China had signalled to Moscow that it would be willing to provide both military support in Ukraine and financial backing to help stave off effects of Western sanctions, which include a fourth set of EU sanctions announced late Monday.

The Kremlin has denied asking China for military equipment to use in Ukraine. China, meanwhile, insists that its stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine is impartial and constructive. The Chinese government is also repeating its accusations that the U.S. is spreading misinformation over reports Beijing has responded positively to a Russian request for military supplies.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has its own potential to continue the operation and that it was unfolding in accordance with the plan and will be completed on time and in full.

Russia has faced major international sanctions and increasing pressure from abroad, as well as some domestic protest.

On Monday, the live main evening news program on state television in Russia was briefly interrupted by a woman who walked into the studio holding a poster against the war.

Russia's military is bigger and better equipped than Ukraine's, but its troops have faced stiffer-than-expected resistance, bolstered by arms supplied by the West.

The Associated Press with files from CBC News and Reuters