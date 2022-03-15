This Ingersoll, Ont., man is collecting diabetic supplies and personally taking them to Ukraine

I think sometimes diabetics get swept under the rug, they need a routine and a warzone definitely disrupts that routine, he said.

Robb, who's had Type 1 diabetes since the age of 14, knows how difficult the condition can be. This led the now 36-year-old to launch a GoFundMe page (new window)collecting donations for supplies such as insulin, testing strips, glucose pills, and other items for him to take to Ukraine at the end of the month.

His first stop will be Warsaw, Poland, where he'll connect with humanitarian organizations working to help resettle Ukrainian refugees. From there he plans to cross into Lviv and go further east.

It breaks my heart to see children not have access to, or running out of something so important such as insulin, he said. It doesn't sit well with me and I can't just sit back and watch.

Reflecting Canada's history of volunteerism

Although he knows the risks of going into a warzone, especially with a condition like diabetes, which poses more health risks for him, Robb said this decision was inspired by many other Canadians who have always stepped up to help those in need.

My grandfather signed up as a volunteer to go overseas and fight the war in Europe in 1939, so there's a history of volunteerism in Canada which gives me immense pride, he said.

Robb also worries about his safety and getting access to food and medication, should he get stranded somewhere or fall ill, but making a difference and helping others is his biggest priority.

I know what I'm getting myself into, but at the same time I don't. I've never been in a warzone before but I need to make sure that I'm healthy, because the hospitals there are already overwhelmed and I might not get access to treatment, he said.

The uphill battle of diabetes

Living with diabetes comes with its own challenges, but not taking care of one's body can cause a lifetime of health problems, said Robb.

As someone who got it in their teenage years, it's hasn't been easy and has always been an uphill battle, he added.

In his 20s, Robb neglected his health, leading to permanent nerve damage in his foot, which is why he wants to ensure that others don't have to go through that.

I know what I'm bringing over just by myself is barely going to make a scratch, not even a dent in this horrible humanitarian crisis going on right now, but at least it'll do something.

Isha Bhargava (new window) · CBC News