Northern Policy Institute research outlines need for French-speaking migration targets

Mercedes Labelle, a lead policy analyst with the institute and author of the articles, said the population in northern Ontario is aging faster than the rest of the province, and as a result, the working population will decline in the next few years.

"Without migration, the number of people in the core working age population — so the people that we rely on for services and that participate in the labour market — this population will decline over the next 10 years, because there's not enough people to fill on the younger side.

Specifically, francophones are older on average than the non-francophone population. So this is especially prevalent for that demographic group, said Labelle.

To address this, the population in this region needs to be maintained, she said.

So, eliminate out-migration or at least help mitigate it, as well as attract people.

To attract more people, Labelle said communities need to be welcoming, including making sure services are available in French in the community.

She also said the Northern Immigration Pilot could play a role. That federal program is currently in place in five cities across northern Ontario.

That's where communities can allot specific points for economic immigrants, she said. And just increasing the points for French-speaking candidates could also help with this.

Labelle said it's important to ensure there are enough French-speaking people in the region to maintain services in English and French.

Just having those workers be able to provide services in French, she said.

And socially as well, francophones are a cultural group. So immigrants can help maintain the vitality of French-speaking communities.

Labelle's research breaks down targets that communities should be aiming to reach when it comes to attracting French-speaking people. In some areas, the targets are small, while others are large.

Of all the northern districts, Cochrane needs the highest percentage of French speaking and francophone in-migrants to maintain current levels in their workforce, due to the already high prevalence of these populations, the Northern Policy Institute stated.

The research was done in partnership with Réseau du Nord.

Community growth and prosperity is not just economic, it is the diversity of cultures and experiences too, said Thomas Mercier, co-ordinator at Réseau du Nord. To ensure continued demand for French services and to fill future labour market gaps, planning out next steps is critical.

CBC News with files from Sarah MacMillan