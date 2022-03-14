Russian forces target Ukrainian cities, diplomatic talks on pause until Tuesday

The latest:

Adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says talks between Ukraine and Russia are on pause, expected to resume Tuesday.

Russian forces fire artillery on suburbs of Kyiv on Monday, after a punishing weekend of attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Pregnant woman, baby die after last week's bombing of Ukraine maternity ward (new window) .

Civilians in hard-hit Ukrainian cities are facing nothing short of a nightmare' (new window) and increasingly dire shortages of key supplies, a top Red Cross official says.

A new round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials raised hopes that progress would be made in evacuating civilians from besieged Ukrainian cities and getting emergency supplies to areas without enough food, water and medicine.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Monday afternoon that the talks via video conference were underway. Everyone is waiting for news. We will definitely report in the evening, Zelensky said in a new video address.

Later Monday, one of Zelensky's key advisers, Mykhailo Podolyak (new window), said on Twitter that negotiations were paused until Tuesday.

Meanwhile, air raid alerts sounded in cities and towns all around the country overnight, from near the Russian border in the east to the Carpathian Mountains in the west, as fighting continued on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces shelled several suburbs of the capital, a major political and strategic target.

What's happening on the ground?

Ukrainian authorities said two people died and seven were injured after Russian forces struck an airplane factory in Kyiv , sparking a large fire. The Antonov factory is Ukraine's largest aircraft manufacturing plant and is best known for producing many of the world's biggest cargo planes. Russian artillery fire also hit a nine-storey apartment building in a northern district of the city, killing two more people, authorities said. A BBC report attributed to the Ukrainian emergency services later revised that death toll to one. Firefighters worked to rescue survivors, painstakingly carrying an injured woman on a stretcher away from the blackened and still smoking building.

A town councillor for Brovary, east of Kyiv , was killed in fighting there, officials said. Shells also fell on the Kyiv suburbs of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel, which have seen some of the worst fighting in Russia's stalled attempt to take the capital, regional administration chief Oleksiy Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.

Three airstrikes hit the northern city of Chernihiv overnight, and most of the town is without heat. Several areas haven't had electricity in days. Utility workers are trying to restore power but frequently come under shelling.

overnight, and most of the town is without heat. Several areas haven't had electricity in days. Utility workers are trying to restore power but frequently come under shelling. The president's office reported Monday that airstrikes hit residential buildings near the important southern city of Mykolaiv , as well as in the eastern city of Kharkiv , and knocked out a television tower in the Rivne region in the northwest.

, as well as in the eastern city of , and knocked out a television tower in the Rivne region in the northwest. Explosions rang out overnight around the Russian-occupied Black Sea port of Kherson.

In the south, the surrounded city of Mariupol, where the war has produced some of the greatest human suffering, remained cut off despite earlier talks on creating aid or evacuation convoys.

WARNING: This video of the damage caused by a strike on a residential building includes scenes depicting major injury and death:

The hope for a breakthrough in talks came the day after Russian missiles pounded a military training base in western Ukraine that previously served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and NATO.

The attack killed 35 people, Ukrainian officials said, and the base's proximity to the borders of Poland and other NATO members raised concerns that the Western military alliance could be drawn into the the largest land conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

Speaking Sunday night, Zelensky called it a black day and again urged NATO leaders to establish a no-fly zone over his country, a move the West has rejected for fear of starting a direct confrontation with nuclear-armed Russia.

If you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory. NATO territory. On the homes of citizens of NATO countries, Zelensky said, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with him directly, a request that has gone unanswered by the Kremlin.

PHOTOS | Massive devastation in Ukraine after weekend of Russian attacks:

Rescuers help a man injured in the shelling of a residential building in Kiev on March 14, 2022. Photo: Reuters / Gleb Garanich

While Russia's military is bigger and better equipped than Ukraine's, Russian troops have faced stiffer than expected resistance, bolstered by Western weapons support that has frustrated Russian President Vladimir Putin.

With their advance slowed in several areas, they have bombarded several cities with unrelenting shelling, hitting two dozen medical facilities and creating a series of humanitarian crises.

Ukraine said Moscow's troops failed to make major advances over the past 24 hours. The Russian Defense Ministry gave a different assessment, saying its forces had advanced 11 kilometres and reached five towns north of Mariupol.

On Monday, Russia's Defence Ministry said at least 20 people had been killed and 28 wounded when what it said was a Ukrainian missile with a cluster charge exploded in the capital of the eastern Donetsk region, without providing evidence.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden is sending his national security adviser to Rome to meet with a Chinese official (new window) over worries that Beijing is amplifying Russian disinformation and may help Moscow evade Western economic sanctions.

Civilian death toll climbs

The UN human rights office said on Monday it had confirmed the deaths of at least 636 civilians in Ukraine through to March 13, including 46 children. The actual toll is likely much higher, it said, since there have been delays receiving and corroborating reports from places with intense hostilities such as Kharkiv and Mariupol.

The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said the death toll includes at least 85 children.

Millions more people have fled their homes, with more than 2.7 million crossing into Poland and other neighbouring countries.

Since launching its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Moscow has waged a multi-pronged attack and encircled several cities. The fight for the southern city of Mariupol is crucial because its capture could help Russia establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said suffering in Mariupol, where missiles struck a maternity hospital Wednesday, was simply immense and that hundreds of thousands of people faced extreme shortages of food, water and medicine.

Dead bodies, of civilians and combatants, remain trapped under the rubble or lying in the open where they fell, the Red Cross said in a statement. Life-changing injuries and chronic, debilitating conditions cannot be treated.

WATCH | CBC's Chris Brown reports from western Ukraine, where Russia targeted a military facility not far from the border with Poland:

Russia also expanded its assault on Sunday to western Ukraine, striking the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security near Yavoriv, a military base which has long been used to train Ukrainian soldiers, often with instructors from the United States and other NATO members.

More than 30 Russian cruise missiles targeted the site. In addition to the 35 deaths, 134 people were wounded in the attack, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said.

The base is less than 25 kilometres from the Polish border and has hosted NATO training drills, making it a potent symbol of Russia's longstanding fears that the expansion of the 30-member Western military alliance to include former Soviet states threatens its security — something NATO denies.

NATO said Sunday that it currently does not have any personnel in Ukraine, though the United States has increased the number of U.S. troops deployed to NATO member Poland.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the West would respond if Russia's strikes travel outside Ukraine and hit any NATO members, even accidentally.

Ina Padi, a 40-year-old Ukrainian who crossed the border with her family, was taking shelter at a fire station in Wielkie Oczy, Poland, when she was awakened by blasts Sunday morning from across the border that shook her windows.

I understood in that moment, even if we are free of it, [the war] is still coming after us, she said.

The Associated Press with files from Reuters