Russian widens Ukrainian offensive, striking airfields and major industrial city

Military analysts were divided over whether the manoeuvring by the Russian convoy signalled the imminent start of a siege of Kyiv or was just an effort by the troops to disperse to more protected positions.

On the economic and political front, the U.S. and its allies moved to further isolate and sanction Russia. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia and also ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.

The move to revoke Russia's most favoured nation status was taken in co-ordination with the European Union and G7 countries.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Friday that along with the European Union and the G7 countries, the U.S. will move to revoke 'most favoured nation' trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters / Evelyn Hockstein

The free world is coming together to confront Putin, Biden said.

On the ground, Russian forces appeared to be trying to regroup and regain momentum after encountering heavier losses and stiffer resistance than anticipated over the past two weeks. Britain's Ministry of Defence said Russia is trying to reset and re-posture its troops, gearing up for operations against Kyiv.

It's ugly already, but it's going to get worse, said Nick Reynolds, a land warfare analyst at Royal United Services Institute, a British think-tank.

Enlarge image (new window) Russian military invasion in Ukraine. Photo: Source: CBC News, The New York Times, The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse, Maxar Technologies, BBC, CNN, Ukraine Ministry of Internal Affairs, Guardian

With the invasion in its 16th day (new window), Russian President Vladimir Putin said there had been "certain positive developments" in Russia-Ukraine talks, but gave no details.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces had "reached a strategic turning point," though he did not elaborate.

"It's impossible to say how many days we will still need to free our land, but it is possible to say that we will do it," Zelensky said via video from Kyiv.

He also said authorities were working on establishing 12 humanitarian corridors and trying to ensure food, medicine and other basics get to people across the country. Thousands of civilians and soldiers are believed to have been killed in the invasion.

Biggest advances in east, south

So far, the Russians have made the biggest advances on cities in the east and south — including Mariupol, the heavily bombarded seaport where civilians scrounged for food and fuel amid a harrowing 10-day-old siege — while struggling in the north and around Kyiv.

Anti-tank rocket launchers deployed during military training by the German army. Photo: Getty Images / Sean Gallup

On Friday, Putin's forces continued to launch airstrikes in urban areas such as Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol, while also pounding targets away from the main battle zones.

Russia said it used high-precision long-range weapons Friday to put military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk in

WATCH \ Ex-Canadian special forces officer on some puzzling Russian moves:

Three Russian airstrikes also hit the eastern industrial city of Dnipro on early Friday, killing at least one person, according to Interior Ministry adviser Anton Heraschenko.

In images of the aftermath released by Ukraine's emergency agency, firefighters doused a flaming building, and ash fell on bloodied rubble. Smoke billowed over shattered concrete where buildings once stood.

Russian convoy fans out

In another potentially ominous development for Ukraine, new satellite photos appeared to show the massive Russian convoy outside the Ukrainian capital had split up and fanned out into towns and forests.

Howitzers were towed into firing positions, and armoured units were seen in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city, according to Maxar Technologies, the company that produced the images.

The 64-kilometre line of tanks and other vehicles had massed outside Kyiv early last week. But its advance had appeared to stall amid reports of food and fuel shortages, muddy roads and attacks by Ukrainian troops with anti-tank missiles.

WATCH | Mariupol's deputy mayor on life under threat, without electricity, communications:

Mathieu Boulegue, a researcher at the London think-tank Chatham House, said the redeployment means the long-awaited battle for Kyiv is just hours or days away. He predicted a drawn-out siege, not an immediate storming of the city.

This is going to be a very long battle of attrition. This is going to be an atrociously casualty-heavy battle and a siege, the likes of which we have rarely seen in modern history, Boulegue said.

But a senior U.S. defence official said that while elements of the convoy have broken off and moved to the tree line, the U.S. believes those are efforts to hide and better protect the vehicles, which are largely for supplies.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the U.S. military assessment, said that the convoy hasn't made any substantial progress toward the city and that the vehicles' moves are not part of a tactical effort to advance on Kyiv.

However, the official said other forces from the northeast had moved closer to Kyiv and were about 20 to 30 kilometres east of the city centre.

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after tank fire from Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Friday. Photo: (Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press)

Repeated rounds of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have taken place along the Belarus border, and the two countries' foreign ministers held talks on Thursday with no apparent progress, while various third countries have also made attempts to broker a stop to the fighting.

A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said the fact that negotiations are taking place so early in the fighting might speak to Russian concerns about the progress of the war.

Concerns about tactics seen in Syria

In Syria, Russia backed the government in imposing long, brutal sieges of opposition-held cities, wreaking heavy destruction and causing widespread civilian casualties. That history, along with the siege of Mariupol, has raised fears of similar bloodshed in Ukraine.

Temperatures sank below freezing across most of Ukraine and were forecast to hit -13 C in the eastern city of Kharkiv, which has come under heavy bombardment.

About 400 apartment buildings in Kharkiv lost heat, and Mayor Ihor Terekhov appealed to remaining residents to descend into the subway or other underground shelters where blankets and hot food were being distributed.

The bombardment continued in Mariupol, where a deadly strike on a maternity hospital this week sparked international outrage and war-crime allegations. Repeated attempts to send in food and medicine and evacuate civilians from the city of 430,000 have been thwarted by continued attacks. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk put the number of dead there at more than 1,300.

The United Nations' political chief said the UN has received credible reports that Russian forces are using cluster bombs in Ukraine, including in populated areas. Cluster bombs scatter bomblets over wide areas. Their use against civilians is prohibited under international law.

Appeal for help with 'migration crisis'

Some 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, the International Organization for Migration said Friday, with more than half of those going to Poland.

Warsaw's mayor is appealing for international help as the city becomes overwhelmed by refugees, with more than a tenth of all those fleeing the war in Ukraine arriving in the Polish capital.

We are dealing with the greatest migration crisis in the history of Europe since World War II … The situation is getting more and more difficult every day, Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said, adding that the greatest challenge is still ahead of us.

The International Monetary Fund said it will increase financial support to Moldova to help it withstand the extra pressure created by the arrival of over 270,000 refugees from Ukraine, the agency said Friday. Around 105,000 of those refugees have stayed in Moldova, according to government figures from Thursday.

The southeastern European country of Romania, a nation of about 19 million residents, had taken in more than 84,000 displaced people as of Tuesday, according to United Nations data. Other countries on NATO's eastern flank, including Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia, have also welcomed tens of thousands of refugees.

In Berlin, Interior Ministry spokesperson Marek Wede said Friday that federal police so far have recorded 109,183 people coming from Ukraine entering the country, more than 99,000 of them Ukrainian citizens.

He noted that the number may be higher because Germany doesn't have full regular border checks on its eastern frontiers with Poland and the Czech Republic.

WATCH | The scene in Slovakia as large numbers arrive from Ukraine:

Just over the Ukraine border into Slovakia, CBC News spoke to tired Ukrainians who have fled. A woman named Tanya said her plan was to make her way to Warsaw, where she has heard there is a school that teaches blind children like her 10-year-old daughter Veronika.

I just don't know how to get there from here, she said.

The Associated Press with files from CBC News and Reuters