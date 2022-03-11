Russian airstrikes hit western Ukraine as invading troops push toward Kyiv

With the invasion now in its 16th day, Russia appeared to be trying to regroup and regain momentum, with expanded bombardment and tightening of its stranglehold on cities already under attack, particularly the strategic port of Mariupol, where tens of thousands struggled to find food amid an intense 10-day-old siege.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said there have been certain positive developments in Russia-Ukraine talks but gave no details. He told Belarus's leader that negotiations were being held almost on a daily basis.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces had reached a strategic turning point, though he also did not elaborate.

It's impossible to say how many days we will still need to free our land, but it is possible to say that we will do it, Zelensky said via video from Kyiv.

A member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Units observes the destruction caused by the Russian offensive on Kharkiv, the country's second largest city. Photo: Getty Images / AFP/SERGEY BOBOK

He also said authorities were working on establishing 12 humanitarian corridors and trying to ensure food, medicine and other basics get to people across the country.

Russian censure moves continue

With increasing pressure on Moscow, U.S. President Joe Biden announced Friday that, along with the European Union and G7 countries, the U.S. will move to revoke most favoured nation trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. This largely symbolic move relegates Russia to the status of nations like North Korea and Cuba.

Last week, Canada was the first major U.S. ally to remove most favoured nation status for Russia.

Western and Ukrainian officials have said Russian forces have struggled in the face of stiffer resistance and heavier losses than anticipated, along with supply and morale problems. So far, they have made the biggest advances on cities in the south and east while stalling in the north and around Kyiv.

The airstrikes caused fires in Dnipro. Photo: via reuters / Services d'urgences de l'Ukraine

Friday's strikes targeted the west, away from the main battle zones. Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said Russia used high-precision long-range weapons Friday to put military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk out of action. He did not provide details.

The airstrikes on the Lutsk airfield left two Ukrainian servicemen dead and six people wounded, according to the head of the surrounding Volyn region, Yuriy Pohulyayko. In Ivano-Frankivsk, residents were ordered to shelters after an air raid alert, Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said.

WATCH \ Ex-Canadian special forces officer on some puzzling Russian moves:

Three Russian airstrikes also hit the eastern industrial city of Dnipro on early Friday, killing at least one person, according to Interior Ministry adviser Anton Heraschenko.

Konashenkov said Russian-backed fighters have advanced up to 800 metres of Mariupol from the east, north and west, further squeezing the city, which has the Azov Sea to its south. He said the advance was being conducted by fighters from the separatist-held Donetsk region, the standard Russian line for fighting in the east.

Putin approves 'volunteer' fighters

In another potentially ominous development, the massive Russian convoy outside the Ukrainian capital appeared to have fanned out. Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed the 64-kilometre line of vehicles, tanks and artillery had been redeployed, the company said. Armoured units were seen in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city. Some vehicles moved into forests, Maxar reported, with towed howitzers nearby in position to open fire.

The purpose of the latest move was unclear, though Russia is widely expected eventually to try to encircle the capital.

WATCH | Mariupol's deputy mayor on life under threat, without electricity and communications:

The bombardment continued in Mariupol, where a deadly strike on a maternity hospital this week sparked international outrage and war-crime allegations. Repeated attempts to send in food and medicine and evacuate civilians from the city of 430,000 have been thwarted by continued attacks. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk put the number of dead there at more than 1,300.

Residents have no heat or phone service, and many have no electricity. Nighttime temperatures are regularly below freezing, and daytime ones normally hover just above it. Bodies are being buried in mass graves. The streets are littered with burned-out cars, broken glass and splintered trees.

It's awful pictures, it's awful video, but it's our real life, Serhiy Orlov, Mariupol's deputy mayor, told CBC News.

Separately, Putin approved bringing volunteer fighters from around the world to join the Ukraine offensive. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia knew of more than 16,000 applications from countries in the Middle East, many of them from people who he said had helped Russia against the Islamic State group, according to a Kremlin transcript.

Since 2015, Russian forces have backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against various groups opposed to his rule, including Islamic State.

Appeal for help with 'migration crisis'

Some 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, the International Organization for Migration said Friday, with more than half of those going to Poland.

Warsaw's mayor is appealing for international help as the city becomes overwhelmed by refugees, with more than a tenth of all those fleeing the war in Ukraine arriving in the Polish capital.

We are dealing with the greatest migration crisis in the history of Europe since World War II … The situation is getting more and more difficult every day, Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said, adding that the greatest challenge is still ahead of us.

The International Monetary Fund said it will increase financial support to Moldova to help it withstand the extra pressure created by the arrival of over 270,000 refugees from Ukraine, the agency said Friday. Around 105,000 of those refugees have stayed in Moldova, according to government figures from Thursday.

The southeastern European country of Romania, a nation of about 19 million residents, had taken in more than 84,000 displaced people as of Tuesday, according to United Nations data. Other countries on NATO's eastern flank, including Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia, have also welcomed tens of thousands of refugees.

In Berlin, Interior Ministry spokesperson Marek Wede said Friday that federal police so far have recorded 109,183 people coming from Ukraine entering the country, more than 99,000 of them Ukrainian citizens.

He noted that the number may be higher because Germany doesn't have full regular border checks on its eastern frontiers with Poland and the Czech Republic.

WATCH | The scene in Slovakia as large numbers arrive from Ukraine:

Just over the Ukraine border into Slovakia, CBC News spoke to tired Ukrainians who have fled. A woman named Tanya said her plan was to make her way to Warsaw, where she has heard there is a school that teaches blind children like her 10-year-old daughter Veronika.

I just don't know how to get there from here, she said.

