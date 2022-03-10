[Interview] How war could lead to a new friendship between Poland and Ukraine

Late at night, after another intense day of work, the Ukrainian journalist of Polish origin agreed to talk to Radio Canada International (RCI) to explain how the war in Ukraine was being felt in Poland.

We have a long and difficult history between our two nations. We’ve had a lot of tension, a lot of blood between Poland and Ukraine and all of those tensions were still current at the diplomatic and political level until the last two weeks.

For nearly a thousand years, the two countries have been riven by dissension, says Marczyński. He refers to tensions around Lviv, a city of extreme importance to both countries, to the bloody 17th-century wars between Ukrainian Cossacks and Poland, and to their violent history during and after World War II.

However, he does not forget the times of peace, such as in 1920, when Poland and Ukraine defeated the Bolsheviks near Warsaw.

As a person working in Poland, as a Ukrainian-speaking journalist, I witnessed all this animosity but now they have suspended it and that is wonderful. A quote from Anton Marczyński, head of the Ukrainian section at Polskie Radio

The Poles are welcoming the Ukrainians with open arms and giving them all the help they can. Photo: La Presse canadienne / AP/Visar Kryeziu

Marczyński believes that Poles accepted to welcome Ukrainian refugees because of cultural similarities and, unfortunately, some kind of anthropological similarity .

The experience of war, as philosophers say, is a kind of boundary situation that can change us, says the journalist, who is also a university professor of philosophy, before adding that the welcoming of Ukrainian refugees could give both peoples the opportunity to get to know and understand each other better.

Two Ukrainians enter Poland every three seconds

Currently, two Ukrainians enter Poland every three seconds, according to the Wall Street Journal (new window). The 1.4 million people who have arrived in Poland would create the country’s second-largest city. By next week, they will likely surpass Warsaw, the country’s biggest city, Polish officials expect, writes the American newspaper.

Refugees wait for transportation at the Medyka border crossing in Poland after fleeing Ukraine. Photo: AP / Markus Schreiber

In response to this massive influx of refugees, the Polish population has been exemplary. Volunteers, authorities, humanitarian or professional organizations and companies, as well as the large Ukrainian community already present in Poland offer these refugees the essentials: meals, transportation, and a place to rest and sleep, including in their homes.

Poland shows itself as a true friend, says Anton Marczyński, who was personally surprised and very grateful to see such support.

We can see a real euphoria in Poland about Ukraine. People are listening to Ukrainian music, reading Ukrainian books. Maybe this war will do great things for both nations.

For a long time, Ukrainians were not considered as neighbours by Poles. Now, the Poles see the Ukrainians as real neighbours, who need their help. And they are really giving a huge help to these refugees, to these people. A quote from Anton Marczyński, journalist

Ukrainian refugees in a temporary accommodation in Krakow's main railway station on March 6, 2022, while waiting to be relocated to other temporary accommodation in Poland or abroad. Photo: afp via getty images / LOUISA GOULIAMAKI

When asked about any particular story that struck him, he replies saying that he heard many shocking stories .

It was impossible to react to these stories in an indifferent and neutral way as a journalist should.

In the first days, when I was preparing my show, or when I was invited by my colleagues, it was extremely difficult for me to talk about this without tears, and without fury, the head of the Ukrainian service explains with emotion. These things are impermissible on the radio. It was very difficult to handle.

Marczyński currently lives in Warsaw with his wife and children, but most of his family members are still stranded in Ukraine with poor or no internet connection.

It won’t last

Numerous protests took place in large and small towns alike across Poland, explains Marczyński, who remembers witnessing similar events in 2004 during the Orange Revolution in Kiev, or in 2014 with the Maidan Revolution. But there were no refugees here in Poland , notes the journalist.

He adds that these demonstrations will not last and that this experience is interesting and can be very euphoric but it is not deep . Marczyński personally believes that this show of support will not last long.

Already, the independent and opposition press in Poland no longer hesitates to criticize the government for its inaction .

On the evening of Wednesday, March 9, the Polish government had the lower house of parliament pass a law guaranteeing Ukrainian refugees access to basic administrative services (social benefits, residency, etc.), but this will not be enough to cope with the arrival of millions of refugees, says the conservative newspaper Rzeczpospolita (new window) quoted by Courrier International (new window).

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda met with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, March 10, 2022 to discuss assistance for war refugees from Ukraine and ways to fund the post-war reconstruction of Poland’s eastern neighbour. Photo: AP / Czarek Sokolowski

The daily states that the budgetary investments that will be necessary exceed the capacities of Polish taxpayers and appeals to the European Union ( to Western taxpayers ).

When asked where all these refugees plan to go, Anton Marczyński replies that a majority of Ukrainians were waiting for the war to end.

Most people don’t believe that this war will last long, the Polish journalist explains. And most of the refugees are women and children, their husbands and fathers are fighting in Ukraine. They don’t want to leave them there, they want to return as soon as possible.

Helping Ukraine without provoking Russia, the Polish dilemma

Earlier this week, Poland committed itself to hand over all its MiG-29 jets to a U.S. air base in Germany and urged other NATO members with the same type of Russian-made warplanes to do the same.

The authorities of the Republic of Poland … are ready to deploy – immediately and free of charge – all their MIG-29 jets to the Rammstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the government of the United States of America, the ministry said in a statement (new window).

Poland has been asked for several days to give up its fleet of Mig-29 fighters to Ukrainian pilots who are trained to fight in this type of aircraft. Photo: Reuters / Peter Andrews

Poles understand that if Ukraine falls, Poland will be next. So they are afraid of that but also of provoking the Russians, says Marczyński. This is why they prefer to give their airplanes to the U.S. rather than sending them directly to Ukraine.

There are two different motivations behind the actions of the Polish government. On the one hand, they want to stop Russia in Ukraine, on the other hand, they do not want to provoke Russia. But in the end, they know that Russia does not need any provocation. If Russia is able to attack, it will do it. A quote from Anton Marczyński, journalist

The journalist believes that NATO should do more in this war by closing the Ukrainian airspace.

Some experts say that World War III has already begun and that NATO’s involvement in this conflict is a matter of time, he says. It is better to stop Putin and the Russians now, if possible, by supporting Ukraine and closing the skies over Ukraine.

This will save many Ukrainian civilian lives, because Ukrainian civilians are dying. Thousands of them are dying because of this aggressive, criminal, horrendous, Nazi attack.

Polskie Radio (new window) is Poland's public media. It operates in seven languages, including an Ukrainian section (new window).

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian section headed by Anton Marczyński went from one daily show to three and from 18 news article online to more than 100 now.

We try to provide Ukrainians here in Poland with practical information about the government, NGOs, the war itself, with correspondents in Kiev and Odessa who provide us with extremely important information on the ground, as well as people at the border.

All these tasks are now our duty. We have only six staff members and some external employees, correspondents who produce content, concludes the journalist.

This article was written as part of a collaboration between Radio Canada International and Polskie Radio.